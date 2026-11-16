Trump hints he may meet North Korean leader Kim during China trip, says it's up to Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Nov. 16 to head to Asia. AP/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump said a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could take place during his China trip for the APEC summit, though he said the decision is up to President Xi Jinping.

MANILA, Philippines — U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday in Washington ahead of his Asia tour that he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his upcoming trip to China.

"We may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that'll be good," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for the Philippines for the Asean summit.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the margins of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

“We might have Kim Jong-un,” Trump said. “He may come, I don't know. That's up to President Xi."

When asked what he would discuss with Xi and Putin, Trump replied, “So we're going to talk about denuclearization. Tough subject because it's very hard for any of us to say we'll get rid of our nukes, right?”

He added they would also discuss Iran and Ukraine, along with economics and trade.

It was unclear if the North Korean nuclear issue would be discussed prominently in the trilateral summit between the U.S., Chinese and Russian leaders.

When asked where he would possibly meet Kim, Trump replied, “In China.”

Trump and Kim met three times during the U.S. president’s first term, with a historic first summit in Singapore in June 2018, a second meeting in Hanoi in February 2019, which ended with no deal, and a third encounter at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.

Ahead of his trip to Gyeongju in South Korea on the margins of the APEC summit in October last year, Trump signaled that he was interested in meeting with Kim. However, he ultimately said he and Kim were not able to work out the timing.

Following the U.S. midterm elections, Trump is scheduled to visit Manila to attend the Asean special summit and Shenzhen for the APEC summit later on in the week.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is also attending Asean-related meetings in Manila over Monday and Tuesday before heading to China for the APEC summit.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]