Trump floats Kim Jong-un meeting, but Korean envoy sees no concrete progress

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally for U.S. Senator Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Youngstown, Ohio, on Oct. 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

President Donald Trump said he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asia trip, raising speculation of a possible summit around the APEC meeting in China, though the Korean Ambassador has seen no clear progress.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to Asia next month, raising the possibility of a summit around the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18 and 19.

When reporters asked the president whether he might meet the North Korean leader during his Asian trip at the White House Monday, Trump replied, “I may,” adding, “That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him.”

Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of meeting Kim before the end of the year, fueling speculation that the APEC summit, shortly after the U.S. midterm elections, could provide an opportunity. He did not offer a specific timeline Monday.

The question, however, is whether any such meeting would be based on the goal of North Korea's denuclearization, as Trump pursued during his first administration.

During a campaign rally for the midterm elections in Ohio on Oct. 3, Trump said, “Isn't it nice to get along with the leaders of massive nations, massive nuclear nations?”

He added that he “gets along great” with the North Korean leader.

“I get along great with Kim Jong-un, “Trump said. “Okay? Kim Jong-un, you know who that is? North Korea. When people have 112 nuclear missiles, it's nice to get along.”

The figure was roughly double the 57 nuclear weapons Trump said North Korea possessed in August. It also falls within the estimate of 80 to 120 nuclear weapons cited around that time by former Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

On Sept. 29, Trump was asked why North Korea could possess nuclear weapons while Iran could not. He attributed the difference to his presidency, implying that he could keep North Korea's nuclear arsenal in check while in office.

“As long as I am around, he's going to be fine,” Trump said at the White House. “You know why? He respects me and likes me.”

Concerns have emerged that Trump's emphasis on his ability to manage Kim could lead to a risky agreement that sidelines meaningful denuclearization, particularly as tensions on the Korean Peninsula rise following a recent land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The land mine explosion occurred on Sept. 21, which injured three South Korean soldiers.

Kim has also repeatedly made clear that he will no longer discuss denuclearization.

While the U.S. State Department continues to cite North Korea's denuclearization as a policy objective, Trump and the White House have sought to draw Pyongyang back to the negotiating table by expressing openness to talks without preconditions.

Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha answers questions during a parliamentary audit at the Korean Embassy in Washington on Oct. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung also advocated an initial freeze on North Korea's nuclear program rather than immediately pursuing denuclearization.

“Aiming for denuclearization under the current circumstances guarantees that nothing will be accomplished,” President Lee said in an interview with The New York Times released on Sept. 21.

Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha addressed the issue during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the Korean Embassy in Washington on Monday.

“I think it is a pragmatic approach to first freeze North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities as they continue to advance,” Kang said.

“However, North Korea's denuclearization remains an unchanged policy objective of both our government and the U.S. administration, as well as a goal of the international community,” she added.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham during the United Nations General Assembly held in New York on Sept. 22. AP/YONHAP

Asked about the possibility of a U.S.-North Korea summit, Kang said, “The likelihood is always there, but it is difficult to quantify it.”

“As far as I know, there has been no concrete progress yet,” she said.

Her remarks indicated that despite Trump's repeated expressions of interest in resuming talks, there have been no concrete signs of an impending summit.

Kang also acknowledged difficulties in communicating with the White House.

“I will admit that there are limits to our communication with the White House,” she said. “We frequently meet with the National Security Council and other key White House figures. But for now, consultations at the high level are not happening as often as I would like — to the point that I find [the infrequency] frustrating.”

On Korea's role in any renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, Kang emphasized the importance of first reopening U.S.-North Korea talks.

“Since North Korea has taken the position that it will no longer regard us as a dialogue partner, the most important thing is for talks between North Korea and the United States to begin,” she said.





BY KANG TAE-HWA [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



