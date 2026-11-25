U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

The U.S. president said direct communication with Kim Jong-un could resume quickly and denuclearization would be central to any future talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled openness to resuming direct communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and raised the possibility of another meeting between the two leaders.

Asked whether the exchange of personal letters with Kim, a hallmark of Trump's first term, could resume, the president was confident.

“It could start up right away. It just doesn’t happen to be happening right now,” Trump said in an article from the New York Post published on Tuesday.

Trump acknowledged that there had been no recent contact with Kim but emphasized that the two leaders remained on good terms.

The U.S. president said his administration had been focused on other matters and that the threat posed by North Korea appeared to have subsided since the start of Trump's first term in January 2017.

Trump also disputed reports that Kim had ignored Washington’s attempts to establish contact ahead of last week’s Asia trip for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump had made unsuccessful attempts to reach Kim since last year. A personal letter from Trump was also reportedly returned — unopened — by North Korea’s mission to the United Nations.

Trump attributed the absence of a meeting to a packed two-day schedule of engagements with other world leaders.

Trump also suggested another meeting with Kim remained possible and said the timing of last week’s trip simply wasn't right.

Trump also identified denuclearization as a key topic for discussion should communication with Kim resume.

The U.S. president blamed the previous U.S. administration of the Democratic Party for North Korea’s acquisition of nuclear weapons and claimed that former U.S. President Bill Clinton had failed to prevent Pyongyang from developing them.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]