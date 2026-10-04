Trump defends relationship with nuclear powers, including North's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in the truce village of Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

At a midterm campaign rally in Ohio, U.S. President Donald Trump said that it was good to get along with countries that have "112 nuclear missiles" without explaining what the figure represented.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his ties with rival nuclear powers, explaining that it is “nice to get along with leaders of massive nuclear nations” as he continues to signal interest in resuming talks with North Korea.

Speaking at a midterm campaign rally in Ohio, Trump said, “I get along great with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un. Isn’t it nice to get along with the leaders of [...] massive nuclear nations?” He made the remarks while discussing his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump also said that it was good to get along with countries that have “112 nuclear missiles” without explaining what the figure represented. The remark came shortly after he mentioned Kim, suggesting that he may have been referring to North Korea. In August, however, Trump said that the North possessed 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons — a figure referring to its nuclear arsenal rather than the number of nuclear-capable missiles. As a result, it remains unclear what Trump’s latest figure of 112 represents or how it relates to the 57 nuclear weapons that he previously cited.

Trump has recently touted his rapport with Kim. During a speech at a Peterbilt truck plant in Denton, Texas, on Thursday, he spotted former NBA star Dennis Rodman in the audience and greeted him. Rodman is known to call Kim a friend and has even visited North Korea several times since 2013.

On Tuesday, when reporters asked Trump why North Korea can have nuclear weapons when Iran can’t, he replied, “Because you had a different president. And they could have stopped him.”

“As long as I’m around, he’s going to be fine,” he added, referring to Kim. “You know why? Because he respects me and he likes me. I’m about the only person in the entire world that he likes, and I like him.”

Trump returned to the comparison at Saturday’s rally, saying that Iran will never have nuclear missiles.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]