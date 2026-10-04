Trump defends relationship with nuclear powers, including North's Kim

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Kim Jong-un watches missile drill with daughter, vows to rapidly advance 'nuclear war deterrent'
North Korea said Kim oversaw a hypersonic missile launch drill and pledged to continue driving forward the country's nuclear efforts.
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North Korea fires missile over 700 kilometers into East Sea
South Korea and the United States are analyzing the launch as Seoul reviews military readiness after recent tensions near the DMZ.
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Trump sees North Korea talks as serving U.S. interests, not concession, State Department says
A State Department spokesperson said President Trump remains open to meeting Kim Jong-un without preconditions while maintaining Washington's commitment to North Korea's complete denuclearization.
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North Korea fires missile as DMZ blast tensions escalate
Pyongyang launched at least one ballistic missile toward the East Sea as it continues denying responsibility for a border mine blast that injured South Korean soldiers.