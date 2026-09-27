Trump asked chief of staff to arrange golf diplomacy with Lee at G20 summit in Miami: Blue House official

Korean President Lee Jae Myung's bilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly lasted 20 minutes longer than scheduled.

A year-end golf meeting between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump on the margins of the Group of 20, or G20, summit in Miami is in the works after the U.S. leader asked his chief of staff to try arranging a golf match, a presidential official said Sunday.

The Blue House official said that Trump initially brought up the topic of golf during the bilateral summit on Tuesday night, held on the sidelines of a reception for leaders attending the UN General Assembly in New York. Trump was said to have proposed to Lee that they should “play a round of golf,” echoing a proposal he made during previous encounters with Lee.

To this, Lee asked, "Since the G20 summit is taking place in Miami this December, shall we play a round there?"

Trump in turn instructed White House chief of staff Susie Wiles to "look into arranging it."

The two leaders previously discussed playing golf both on the sidelines of the Group of Seven, or G7, summit in Évian, France, in June and the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, in July.

The two leaders’ third summit, arranged at the last minute after progress in trade talks, began at 7:20 p.m. and lasted 30 minutes during a dinner reception hosted by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump for leaders attending the UN General Assembly. Earlier, Korea confirmed a $22.3 billion gas-fired power plant project in Texas as the first project under its $200 billion strategic investment package in the United States.

Lee and Trump’s third summit was originally scheduled for around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday prior to a reception at 7 p.m., the official said.

However, the Korean side requested a different time slot out of concern that the conversation might be cut short. The schedule was reportedly adjusted to 7:20 p.m., just ten minutes before President Trump was set to deliver his keynote speech at the reception, the official said.

However, the talks ended up lasting 30 minutes, extending well beyond the allotted time, especially considering the tight schedule during the UN General Assembly.

Once the talks began, the conversation between the two leaders flowed uninterrupted, the official said. In turn, Trump’s speech to the leaders at the reception took place 30 minutes later at 8 p.m.

The U.S. side also extended courtesy toward Korea’s first lady at a “Fostering the Future Together” luncheon event hosted by Melania Trump Tuesday at the St. Regis New York.

The U.S.-led Fostering the Future Together is a global coalition of spouses of heads of state aimed at empowering children through technology, innovation and education. The initiative was first launched by Melania Trump at last year’s UN General Assembly.

Korea’s first lady Kim Hea Kyung, middle row, second from right, poses for a commemorative photo with U.S. first lady Melania Trump, center, and other spouses of world leaders at a "Fostering the Future Together" coalition event in New York on Sept. 22. JOINT PRESS CORPS

First lady Kim Hea Kyung attended this year’s event and was seen photographed standing right next to Melania Trump. Though the event was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. the group commemorative photo session was set to take place earlier because the host, the U.S. first lady, arrived half an hour ahead of schedule. Nonetheless, Melania Trump showed Kim her courtesy by keeping the spot to her left open for her until the Korean first lady arrived 10 minutes ahead of the event.

The Blue House official stated that a White House official explained this gesture indicated that Korea is a crucial and valued partner to the United States, as well as the first nation to join the Fostering the Future Together luncheon initiative through an agreement.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, holds a casual teatime meeting with reporters in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sept. 26, en route to Korea from a weeklong trip to the United States and Mexico. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung, right, greets ruling Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok and aides after returning from a weeklong trip to the United States and Mexico at the Seoul Air Base in Gyeonggi on Sept. 27. JOINT PRESS CORPS

On Sunday night, Lee and Kim arrived in Korea, concluding a weeklong trip that took them to the United States and Mexico.

Lee attended the UN General Assembly, held summits with President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and attended an investment summit in New York. In a four-day state visit to Mexico City, Lee held a summit with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, attended a bilateral business forum and took part in cultural exchange activities including attending K-Expo Mexico and a Stray Kids’ concert.

En route to Korea from Mexico, Lee held an unofficial chat with reporters at Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]





