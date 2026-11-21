A city bus and a 3.5-ton truck remain stationary after colliding head-on at Wolryun Intersection in Yeonje District, Busan, on Nov 21. BUSAN METROPOLITAN FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS

The truck crossed the center line and struck the bus sitting at a traffic light, with the bus driver and two passengers injured in the crash.

A truck driver was killed and three others — a city bus driver and two passengers — were injured in a head-on collision at an intersection in Busan.

The accident occurred at around 7:33 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Wolryun Intersection in Yeonsan-dong, Yeonje District, when the 3.5-ton truck crossed the center line and struck a bus waiting at a traffic light, according to the Yeonje Police Station and the Busan Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

The truck driver, who was found unresponsive, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The bus driver and two passengers were also injured. The two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A total of 15 people were on board the bus at the time.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including why the truck crossed the centerline, by analyzing footage from nearby CCTV and dashcams.

BY KO SEUNG-PYO [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



