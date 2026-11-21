Truck driver killed in collision with city bus in Busan
The truck crossed the center line and struck the bus sitting at a traffic light, with the bus driver and two passengers injured in the crash.
A truck driver was killed and three others — a city bus driver and two passengers — were injured in a head-on collision at an intersection in Busan.
The accident occurred at around 7:33 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Wolryun Intersection in Yeonsan-dong, Yeonje District, when the 3.5-ton truck crossed the center line and struck a bus waiting at a traffic light, according to the Yeonje Police Station and the Busan Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.
The truck driver, who was found unresponsive, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The bus driver and two passengers were also injured. The two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment.
A total of 15 people were on board the bus at the time.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including why the truck crossed the centerline, by analyzing footage from nearby CCTV and dashcams.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]