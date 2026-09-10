Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother sentenced to 10 months for investment fraud

Singer Jang Yoon-jeong performs after receiving the Top 10 Singer Award at the Trot Music Awards 2024 at SBS Prism Tower in Mapo District, western Seoul, on April 12, 2024. NEWS1

A Seoul court sentenced the trot singer’s mother to 10 months in prison for defrauding an acquaintance of 31 million won in an investment scheme.

The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced the mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong to 10 months in prison Thursday for defrauding an acquaintance of 31 million won ($23,000) in an investment scheme.

Jang’s mother was accused of receiving the money from an acquaintance in three transactions between 2024 and last year after using her relationship with her daughter and telling the acquaintance that an investment could generate profits. She then failed to pay the promised returns.

“The defendant has admitted to and confessed to all the offenses, and considering the victim's testimony and transaction records from the defendant's bank accounts, all the charges are found to be proven,” the court said. “Considering the methods used and the consequences of the offenses, the nature of the crimes is serious and the defendant bears significant responsibility.”

“The fact that the defendant previously served a prison term in 2018 and was also recently issued a summary order for fraud are aggravating factors,” the court added. “However, the court took into consideration that the defendant admitted to the offenses and has difficulty engaging in economic activity due to health problems.”

Jang’s mother appeared in court Thursday wearing a prison uniform. She sniffled and silently shed tears before and after the sentencing.

At her final hearing last month, Jang’s mother pleaded guilty to all charges and asked for leniency, saying she is “truly sorry to the victim and their family.”

Prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison sentence.

Jang debuted as a trot singer in 2004 with “Eomeona!,” which translates to “Oh My!” in English. The song became a massive hit, propelling her to stardom and helping bring trot music into mainstream pop culture. She has since released numerous hit trot songs, including “Jjanjjara” (2005) and “Later, Later” (2006).





BY KIM EUN-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]