Travelers rethink Kyushu trips after earthquake devastates southern Japan 

Many Koreans who had planned to visit the southernmost prefecture are now on the fence, but confusion over cancellation fees is complicating decisions.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture is prompting some Korean travelers to cancel or postpone trips to the surrounding Kyushu region, while others are scrambling to find out whether they can receive refunds.

"I had planned a trip to Kumamoto with my Japanese friends, but we decided to cancel it after the earthquake," Jeong Seung-hyun, who had planned to visit the area next week, said. "I'm also worried because I still haven't been able to reach another Japanese friend who lives in Kumamoto."

Aftershocks continued overnight after the earthquake struck the prefecture on Tuesday, with some travelers canceling trips to other parts of Kyushu.

Lee Jin-joo, who had planned to travel to Fukuoka from Aug. 6 to 9, decided to put her trip on hold. Fukuoka is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Kumamoto on the island of Kyushu.

"Japan is known for its earthquake-resistant construction, but hearing that a shopping mall collapsed has made me much more fearful," Lee said, referring to Aeon Mall.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Uki in Kumamoto Prefecture at around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving 13 people dead as of Wednesday morning, according to reports from NHK and other local media outlets. The death toll could rise further, as visitors and employees are believed to be trapped inside a large shopping mall that collapsed during the earthquake. Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said no reports of Korean casualties had been received as of Wednesday.

The earthquake temporarily shut down the runway at Kumamoto Airport, forcing Korean Air to cancel its Kumamoto-bound flight Tuesday. Air travel at the airport has resumed, although some tenants within the airport are suspending operations, according to an announcement by the airport on Wednesday. A T'way Air flight departing Incheon for Kumamoto at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday operated as scheduled.

A part of Kumamoto Castle's stone wall is collapsed after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan, on July 28. YONHAP

Online communities have been flooded with questions about refund policies by people who were planning to travel to Kyushu.

"I've decided I'm probably going to cancel, but do I still have to pay the airline cancellation fee?" read one post, with another asking if a full refund for a tour package is possible since this is a natural disaster.

The Korea Consumer Agency says travelers who cancel accommodations, airline tickets or travel packages because of a natural disaster may be eligible for reduced cancellation penalties or ask for refunds under consumer dispute regulations.

Travelers may receive a refund of their deposit if a natural disaster makes accommodations unusable or prevents travel to the destination. Travel packages booked through agencies may also be canceled with reduced fees in the event of a natural disaster. Airlines provide full refunds without penalties when flights are canceled or significantly delayed because of a natural disaster or aircraft defects.

TV screens show news coverage of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto region on July 28. YONHAP

However, because flights are continuing to operate and some local tour programs remain available, whether travelers receive refunds may depend on the company's policies and the specific circumstances.

"Tours are currently operating as normal," a source at a travel platform said. "Unless the Foreign Ministry implements measures such as a travel ban or an airline determines that flights cannot operate, cancellation fees may apply if customers cancel."

Kumamoto has recently emerged as a popular travel destination thanks to attractions including Kumamoto Castle and Mount Aso.

Travel companies had expected a strong summer season after the yen fell to its weakest level in 40 years. But many are now concerned that growing anxiety could dampen travel demand to Japan.

"Aftershocks are continuing in Kumamoto, but our tour programs are operating without major disruptions," a travel industry source said. "Still, we are closely monitoring the situation because it's impossible to know how conditions may change."





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL, NOH YU-RIM [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]