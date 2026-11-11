Travelers can now bring in prescribed Mounjaro from Japan

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced revised rules allowing travelers to bring prescribed Mounjaro and Wegovy into Korea, including purchases made in Japan.

Travelers will be allowed to bring Mounjaro prescribed and purchased in Japan into Korea for personal treatment starting Thursday.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced on Wednesday that it had revised the rules for travelers bringing medicines for personal treatment into Korea after consultations with the Korea Customs Service. The changes apply to drugs including Mounjaro and Wegovy.

Under the new rules, travelers may bring in up to six bottles of a medication that has been formally approved by the relevant drug regulator overseas and purchased with a doctor’s prescription. For quantities exceeding six bottles, travelers may bring up to a three-month supply based on the prescribed dosage.

For single-use injections such as Mounjaro, which is administered once a week, travelers may bring in up to 12 doses.

The change follows criticism that the government was blocking even legitimately prescribed drugs purchased overseas without taking steps to reduce treatment costs at home, despite Mounjaro costing roughly three times as much in Korea as in Japan. The Drug Ministry moved to revise the rules after the JoongAng Ilbo reported the issue on Oct. 26.

Mounjaro bought on prescription in Japan has been nicknamed “Sushijaro” in Korea. A four-week supply of the initial 2.5-milligram dose costs about 280,000 to 350,000 won ($210 to $262) in Korea. However, the same amount can be purchased for around 80,000 to 120,000 won at some medical institutions in Japan.

A sign reading “No Mounjaro or Wegovy” hangs at a pharmacy in central Seoul on Oct. 14. NEWS1

The Korea Customs Service had previously applied a list of medicines flagged by the Drug Ministry to prevent illegal online sales from overseas to drugs carried into Korea by individual travelers as well.

The restriction meant that travelers could be stopped at customs even if they had obtained Mounjaro legally in Japan with a prescription issued in their own name.

The same restriction applied to people who took medication prescribed in Korea with them on an overseas trip and tried to bring the remaining doses back, as well as international students and foreign tourists entering Korea with medication prescribed overseas.

The revised rules will allow those travelers to bring the amount of medication needed for their own treatment into Korea.





BY RHEE ESTHER [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]