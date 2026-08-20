Transport minister goes looking for the bus driver he wants to honor

Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Yun-duk answers questions at a full meeting of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 19. NEWS1

Transport Minister Kim Yun-duk wants to honor an express bus driver who washed and helped change a passenger after an accident during a rainy trip.

Korea's transport minister is looking for an express bus driver who stopped to wash and change a passenger who had soiled themselves on board, and he wants to give the driver a ministerial commendation.

Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Yun-duk posted the appeal on Facebook on Wednesday, along with a link to a news report about the driver.

"I am looking for the bus driver in this article," Kim wrote. "I read the story of a driver who willingly reached out to an elderly passenger in trouble on an express bus in the rain, and I was moved by that sincerity in a situation that cannot have been easy."

"Reaching out to someone in the middle of a busy day is not as easy as it sounds," he wrote. "On public transport in particular, there are many people who have trouble getting around, including older people, people with disabilities and pregnant women, but we fail to notice them or cannot bring ourselves to act."

"I want to find the driver who became an umbrella for a neighbor on a wet, miserable day and give that driver at least a ministerial commendation," he wrote. "I will not forget the passengers who told us about this good deed and readily stepped in to help. The world is still worth living in, and it is warm."

A cafe owner in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, posted the account that reached the minister on Threads on Monday.

An image of the express bus uploaded to the Threads post that described how an express bus driver and a fellow passenger helped a passenger with limited mobility on a bus from Seoul to Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 16. SCREEN CAPTURE

An express bus left Seoul for Yangsan early Sunday carrying a passenger who could not walk without a cane and appeared to be in their 50s or 60s. The passenger could not hold on and had an accident in their seat during the ride.

The driver began washing the passenger as soon as the bus pulled into a rest stop. The cafe owner joined in, bought a change of trousers and helped the passenger wash and dress. The driver then cleaned the seat and laid down a cushion.

"More than anything, the driver was remarkable," the cafe owner wrote. "Not once was there a flicker of distaste. The driver washed the passenger, tidied the seat and even put down a cushion."

"The driver offered to pay me back for the trousers, but I would not take it," the cafe owner wrote. "It meant something to me to be able to help someone, even a little."







BY JANG GU-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



