Korea's incoming foreign policy team must navigate growing U.S. tensions over digital trade, security cooperation, intelligence sharing and even religious freedom.

Korea's incoming foreign policy and national security team faces mounting challenges in relations with Washington, spanning trade, security and even religious freedom.

"The Korea-U.S. alliance is not so fragile that it can be swayed by any single issue," Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon said as he arrived at his office on Thursday for his first day of preparations for his parliamentary confirmation hearing.

While the remarks reflected confidence in bilateral relations, putting that confidence into practice may prove difficult. The latest Cabinet reshuffle, which saw the departures of Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Lee Jong-seok, has bolstered the standing of National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, a strong advocate of the alliance with Washington. But Seoul still has a host of unresolved issues to navigate with its key ally.

A potential Korea-U.S. summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit, scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15 in Miami, is expected to be the new team's first major test.

The most pressing issue is trade in the technology sector. Fox News reported Wednesday that the White House had accused Korea of "breaking a promise to [U.S.] President Donald Trump to treat U.S. tech companies fairly," citing the hundreds of millions of dollars in fines imposed on Delaware-incorporated Coupang.

The report added that the U.S. State Department was "actively evaluating a range of policy options to respond to what it calls discriminatory treatment."

What concerns Seoul more is that Washington's grievances extend beyond Coupang.

"Coupang is just being made an example of," a senior figure in Korea's ruling camp said. "The United States has grown increasingly dissatisfied with the implementation of the agreement outlined in the Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet to ensure that U.S. companies do not face discrimination or unnecessary barriers under laws and policies governing digital services."

A person walks in front of Coupang's office in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 22. YONHAP

Korean regulators have been conducting a series of investigations and deliberations involving major U.S. technology companies. The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) disclosed Thursday that it had begun deliberations on allegations that Apple engaged in misleading advertising of the iPhone 16's AI features. The commission is also reviewing allegations that Google excluded competing app marketplaces.

Meanwhile, legislative discussions on regulating online platforms continue at the National Assembly.

"There is even talk that the problem in Korea-U.S. relations is not those advocating greater autonomy from Washington, but FTC Chairman Ju Biung-ghi," a business community source said. Even if the Coupang dispute is resolved, trade tensions could reignite over regulatory action against other American companies or the introduction of new regulations.

Moving forward with the security commitments laid out in the joint fact sheet is another pressing priority. Seoul and Washington held their first meeting in June on issues including the construction of nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel. But follow-up negotiations have made little progress.

"U.S. administration officials have traditionally taken a cautious stance on nuclear nonproliferation, and the Democrats, who now control Congress, take an even tougher position," a source familiar with the matter said. "To narrow differences among relevant U.S. government agencies and accelerate negotiations, it is necessary to reaffirm U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment. That is why securing a Korea-U.S. summit on the sidelines of the G20 has become even more important."

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as they prepare to take a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. NEWS1

Seoul must also address distrust within the U.S. intelligence community. Restrictions on Washington's sharing of intelligence on North Korea, imposed following outgoing Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's remarks about a nuclear facility in Kusong, North Korea, remain in place.

The impending departures of both NIS Director Lee and Unification Minister Chung, who were both tabbed for replacement in the recent Cabinet reshuffle, could provide an opportunity to rebuild relations between Seoul and Washington's intelligence agencies. Whether personnel changes alone will be enough to restore intelligence cooperation, however, remains uncertain.

Religious issues, which have received relatively little attention amid trade and security disputes, are another potential flash point.

Conservative Christian groups in the United States have raised allegations that religious freedom is being infringed upon in Korea. The allegations follow special counsel raids involving pastors Kim Jang-hwan and Lee Young-hoon last year and the detention of pastor Son Hyun-bo on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

Employees stand beside the entrance to the National Intelligence Service's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Pastors Kim and Lee were investigated over their possible involvement in lobbying to shield a former Marine Corps division commander from criminal liability in the 2023 death of a Marine. Son was accused of campaigning in violation of election rules ahead of the 2025 presidential and Busan education superintendent elections.

Senior U.S. State Department officials met with pastors Kim and Son in February. In June, Riley Barnes, U.S. assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, visited Segero Church in Busan, where Son serves as a pastor.

"The visit was part of efforts to gather input for the U.S. State Department's annual human rights report and International Religious Freedom Report, among other purposes," Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at the time.

Son also met with Trump at the White House in August. How these cases will be described in the U.S. State Department's forthcoming official reports is another source of concern for Seoul.

"Evangelical groups within the Make America Great Again [MAGA] movement have Trump's ear," a source who requested anonymity said. "Religious issues have received relatively little attention because they have been overshadowed by trade and security matters, but they are no less a source of friction."





BY YOON JI-WON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]