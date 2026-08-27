Toss provides prepaid cards to international students at 15 universities

The initiative aims to improve international students' access to commercial services in Korea, as Toss prepaid cards do not require a Korean bank account.

LEE SOO-JUNG
LEE SOO-JUNG NEWS REPORTER
Published
An image of Toss prepaid cards
An image of Toss prepaid cards

Prepaid cards for international students will be distributed to 15 universities nationwide, Viva Republica, the operator of the money transfer service Toss, said on Thursday.

Those with a Toss prepaid card can make purchases both offline and online without having a Korean bank account. Users can charge the card with cash at CU convenience stores.

International students can claim a prepaid card at their universities’ international affairs office or equivalent.

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The initiative aims to improve newly arrived international students’ accessibility to commercial services in Korea, as registering their residence and opening a bank account take time.

Toss also runs a program for international students, titled “Toss Foreigner Bridge Crew,” through which they can propose specific ideas and execute marketing plans. The program recently selected its second batch of students.


BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

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