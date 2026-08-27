Toss provides prepaid cards to international students at 15 universities

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Chinese consulate urges severe punishment after missing international student found dead in Gyeongsan
Police arrested a Chinese national on suspicion of murder after a Chinese graduate student missing for five days was found dead at his residence.
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Students left in the dark as maintenance fees rise
Maintenance charges near Seoul universities are rising faster than rent, while many student tenants lack itemized billing details.
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Metropolitan visa system to be revamped to better match regional labor needs
The Justice Ministry will tighten student screening and tailor foreign worker visas to local industry needs from 2027.
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Abandoned underground space beneath Seoul Plaza transforms into K-culture Station
The venue currently hosts "Cosmos," a media exhibition celebrating the 20th anniversary of boy band Big Bang's debut. The city plans to use the space to host similar exhibitions and other cultural content in the future.