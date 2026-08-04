Top-level heat wave warning expands across Seoul amid life-threatening temperatures

Heat haze rises from an asphalt road in western Seoul's Yeouido district on Aug. 3 as heat wave advisories remain in effect across most of the country. NEWS1

Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi will see the mercury exceed 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) as authorities urge people to avoid outdoor activity.

A top-level heat wave emergency warning was expanded Tuesday to cover all of Seoul and parts of northern Gyeonggi, as temperatures in the greater Seoul area are forecast to exceed 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Easterly winds are expected to continue flowing into the greater Seoul area for the time being, driving temperatures significantly higher,” the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. “Highs are expected to exceed 39 degrees Celsius in Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi, bringing life-threatening extreme heat.”

The KMA expanded the extreme heat emergency warning to northern Seoul on Tuesday after issuing it for the southern part of the capital the previous day. The warning, which took effect at 11 a.m., is the highest level of Korea's heat wave alert system and was introduced for the first time this year.

The warning was also issued for Goyang, Osan, Hanam, Anseong, southern Paju, northern Yongin and the southeastern and western parts of Yeoju in Gyeonggi. Daytime temperatures in those areas are expected to reach as high as 39 degrees Celsius, with some locations potentially exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

“All nonessential outdoor activities and outdoor work should be suspended or postponed as much as possible,” KMA said. “People should move to cool places such as shaded areas, heat shelters or air-conditioned facilities, and stay hydrated and get adequate rest.”

Extreme heat is also expected to continue across the southern regions, including the Honam region, where the highest-level heat wave warning remains in effect. Honam refers to Gwangju and the Jeolla region.

Showers are forecast from the afternoon into the evening in southern Gyeonggi, the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, inland western Gyeongsang and the mountainous areas of Jeju Island. Temperatures may temporarily fall during the rain, but high humidity after the showers is expected to make conditions feel even hotter.

Pedestrians carrying parasols cross an intersection at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Aug. 3. NEWS1

The KMA said the extreme heat is likely to persist as clear weather continues for the time being.

One variable is Typhoon Dolphin, the season's 13th named storm, which is approaching the Korean Peninsula.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dolphin was moving west at 16 kilometers per hour (9.9 miles per hour) over waters about 1,530 kilometers (950 miles) east of Okinawa, Japan. The storm had a central pressure of 950 hectopascals and maximum sustained winds of 43 meters per second (96 miles per hour), classifying it as a Category 3-strength typhoon under the KMA's five-tier intensity scale.

Dolphin is expected to pass Okinawa on Friday as it continues moving westward. In the process, it could strengthen the heat wave by driving strong easterly winds into the Korean Peninsula.

It remains uncertain whether Dolphin will make landfall in China or turn toward Korea afterward.

“For now, there is a strong possibility that Dolphin will affect waters off Jeju and become a typhoon that impacts Korea,” Kang Nam-young, a geography professor at Kyungpook National University, said. “Whether its track opens a path for it to affect inland areas is something we need to watch more closely.”





BY CHON KWON-PIL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



