Topik cheating scandals fuel push for independent testing authority as more people take exam

A tiny earpiece which an applicant of the Test of Proficiency in Korean (Topik) used to cheat SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

Authorities are tightening anti-cheating measures amid growing demands for an independent body to run the country's official language proficiency assessment.

The global boom in Korean-language learning has driven a surge in applicants for the Test of Proficiency in Korean (Topik) — but it has also given rise to increasingly sophisticated cheating techniques.

Calls are growing for an independent organization to administer the Korean-language proficiency test, similar to how the Educational Testing Service oversees the Test of English for International Communication (Toeic) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (Toefl). Currently, the Ministry of Education manages the Korean language exam.

Authorities plan to strengthen anti-cheating measures by tightening identity verification and expanding the use of radio frequency detectors as tactics become more advanced, the Education Ministry said Wednesday.







Since its launch in 1997, the number of Topik test-takers has risen from 360,000 in 2022 to 420,000 in 2023. It recorded 490,000 in 2024 and surpassed 500,000 for the first time last year.

In the latest cheating scandal, a group allegedly hired proxy test-takers and provided exam applicants with answers through high-tech devices such as miniature earpieces. The cheating operation was largely run by Chinese nationals who promoted their services on Chinese social media, according to the Korean police.

Foreigners solve exam questions in the Test of Proficiency in Korean (Topik) in an undated file photo. JOONGANG ILBO

The ring charged 2 million won ($1,350) for cheating with hidden transmitters and receivers, while proxy test-taking cost 8 million won. The proxy test-takers earned 800,000 won for each exam.

In April, authorities busted another cheating ring that exploited the Topik exam’s staggered global schedule and the use of similar questions across regions. It collected exam questions and answers from countries — such as the United States and European countries — where the Topik test was administered earlier and forwarded them online. Although Korea's time zone is ahead of Europe and the United States, the exam in Korea was often administered a day later in most cases.

Advertisements related to the Test of Proficiency in Korean (Topik) displayed on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu. It reads that earning a certificate is guaranteed. SCREEN CAPTURE

The scheme came to light after a proctor at a Korean test center reported that an examinee seemed to read answers from a slip of paper.

The ministry said it plans to revoke the degrees of students who fraudulently obtained Topik scores and later graduated from Korean universities. Korean authorities also plan to confiscate scholarships they received.

The National Institute for International Education, the ministerial agency administering Topik, introduced radio frequency detectors this year to identify Bluetooth-enabled devices, including wireless earpieces and AI-powered smart glasses.

As Korean culture continues to gain global prominence, the number of overseas schools teaching Korean has also been rising.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin speaks during an event to encourage foreign students to learn Korean in western Seoul on Nov. 27, 2025. MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

The number of schools abroad offering Korean-language programs increased from 2,526 in 2024 to 2,777 last year. Japan led with 576 schools, followed by Brazil with 309 and the United States with 240, according to the ministry.

Korean has been adopted as a second foreign language at the high school level in 24 countries, with 11 of them incorporating it into their university entrance examinations. Among those 11 countries, Hong Kong and Vietnam accept Topik scores in place of their own Korean-language exams.

“Given the growing number of test-takers and the functional role Topik plays in society, its value and significance will continue to grow,” said Lim Che-hoon, a professor in the department of Korean language and literature at Soongsil University. “To enhance its credibility, the government should consider establishing a dedicated testing agency or an independent body to oversee the exam professionally.”





BY KIM MIN-SANG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



