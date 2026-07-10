Top Vietnamese student bound for Korea's KAIST on AI aspirations

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Kospi inches up 0.62% as institutional buying offsets AI-powered sell-off
Renewed uncertainty over the Middle East situation contributed to retail investor selling, with the bourse closing at 7,291.91.
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Samsung Electronics chief sets off to Sun Valley Conference as AI race heats up
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong left for the annual Sun Valley Conference as global tech leaders weigh AI supply chains and Samsung reports record quarterly revenue.
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Seoul's 30-day Climate Card to end: What it means for commuters, K-pass users
Seoul’s monthly transit pass will be replaced by the national K-pass system, along with additional options including the fixed-fare Modu Card.
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North Chungcheong launches hiring incentive for international graduates
North Chungcheong's Goesan County will subsidize local companies that hire and retain international graduates to help ease labor shortages in depopulated areas.