Top South Korean, U.S. envoys plan talks as North policy questions grow

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South Korea, U.S. hold talks on North Korean WMD threats
Defense officials discussed stronger joint capabilities, biological threats and an overwhelming combined posture against Pyongyang.
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2nd disaster relief team to head to Nepal as focus shifts from response to recovery
An eight-member Korea Disaster Relief Team will depart on Friday, staffed by Foreign Ministry officials, firefighters, Koica personnel and medical staff.
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Lee returns home after 4-day France trip
President Lee Jae Myung returned from France after signing agreements with President Emmanuel Macron on AI, nuclear energy, defense and culture.
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Korea’s defense procurement chief courts European buyers at Poland arms fair
DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol met Polish and Estonian officials while supporting Korean defense exporters at MSPO 2026, Eastern Europe's biggest arms expo.