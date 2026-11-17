The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, who confessed to cheating using AI, arrives for questioning as a suspect at the public crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Police will examine 34-year-old Han’s miniature camera and smartphone scheme, potential accomplices and possible obstruction charges.

The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, who confessed to using AI to cheat, appeared before police for questioning as a suspect on Tuesday.

"I will fully cooperate with the investigation and take responsibility for what I did wrong," said Han, the exam's top scorer this year, as he arrived for questioning at the Public Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Tuesday.

Asked why he decided to confess, Han bowed and said, "I'm sorry."

He also avoided directly answering a question about whether he had planned and carried out the cheating alone.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been preparing for the exam and all those involved,” Han said. “I will not hide what I did and will tell investigators the truth."

Han also did not respond to questions about how the equipment, including a miniature camera, had been obtained.

Han admitted to cheating and submitted a written confession to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Sunday morning.

"I used electronic devices and generative AI to cheat on both the first and second rounds of the exam,” Han said on his lawyer's YouTube channel later that day. “I wrote down everything I did in my confession and submitted it to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency."

Han said that he used a miniature camera, rather than AI-powered smart glasses, to photograph exam questions and send them to an AI system before checking the answers on a smartphone.

The top scorer of the tax accountant certification exam this year, who confessed to cheating using AI, arrives for questioning at the Public Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. JANG JIN-YOUNG

In the first round of the tax accountant exam held in April, Han achieved an unusually high score, answering all but one of the 160 questions across four subjects correctly. Han scored 97.5 points in public finance and received perfect scores in introductory tax law, introductory accounting and commercial law.

The perfect score in introductory tax law, a subject in which test takers averaged just 30.18 points, raised suspicions that Han had cheated using smart glasses.

Police are expected to question Han about the specific cheating methods used, the devices involved and whether any accomplices were involved.

Investigators are considering charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and obstruction of business.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]