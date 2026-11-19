The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, who confessed to cheating using AI, arrives for questioning as a suspect at the public crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Police say the tax accountant exam's top scorer tested a camera-and-calculator cheating setup during a CPA exam before refining it with AI assistance.

The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam reportedly tested cheating devices during a certified public accountant (CPA) exam in March before refining them for the tax accountant exam in April, according to an official's account acquired by the JoongAng Ilbo. The suspect allegedly used a miniature camera hidden in correction tape and a modified calculator to cheat with the help of AI.

"The suspect did not use a button-shaped camera in the tax accountant or CPA exams, despite the current focus on covering clothing buttons during the college entrance exam," a source who reviewed a written account submitted by the suspect to investigators told JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday. "Instead, the suspect attached a miniature camera to correction tape, which is allowed in exam rooms, and modified a calculator to serve as a transmission device, functioning as a wireless keyboard."

"The suspect used an external laptop loaded with a custom-written program to receive answers from AI," the source added. "The suspect, who is a graduate of a robotics high school, admitted to spending December through February building illegal devices rather than studying."

Last Sunday, Han, the top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, confessed to using AI to cheat. He was questioned by police for approximately 13 hours on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

He had tested the same equipment during the CPA exam held on March 2, before taking the tax accountant exam, according to the written account.

The suspect received perfect scores in the first two sessions of the preliminary CPA exam but failed in the third session after the illegal equipment malfunctioned during the accounting section, which resulted in a score below the minimum passing threshold.

After learning from that failed attempt, the suspect fixed the equipment's problems before the first round of the tax accountant exam in April. Han answered all but one of the 160 questions correctly, missing only a question in public finance, and scored 397.5 out of 400 points.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's public crime investigation unit, which is investigating the case, also confirmed that Han photographed exam questions using a camera concealed in correction tape and connected a calculator, mobile phone and external laptop to obtain AI-generated answers.

The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, center, who confessed to cheating using AI, arrives for questioning as a suspect at the public crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

Police imposed a travel ban on Han on Wednesday and searched the suspect's home in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, three days after the suspect voluntarily turned himself in. Some of the devices submitted by the suspect have been sent to the National Forensic Service and a police forensic center for examination.

The JoongAng Ilbo contacted a representative of a Chinese company claiming to have supplied the equipment to the suspect on Tuesday and Wednesday and spent about two hours verifying the claims. The supplier confirmed that Han bought from them three times.

"The suspect bought equipment from us three times — early this year, in July and in October — and told us that the equipment had helped achieve the top score,” the representative claimed when asked whether the top scorer on the tax accountant exam had purchased equipment from the company.

However, the representative declined to provide supporting evidence, including payment records, citing "personal information."

Police, however, disputed the company's claims.

"During questioning on Tuesday, Han stated that the equipment used for cheating had not been purchased from the Chinese company," police said. "At this point, we believe the suspect did not use equipment supplied by the company."

The Telegram account associated with the company is currently inaccessible.

Suspicions have also emerged that the company may be operating a scam after it posted a notice on Wednesday demanding five ethereum tokens, worth approximately 12 million won ($9,000), in exchange for keeping customers' information confidential.

"We have collected all your information, including your usage records, times, locations and where you received the products," the company said in the notice.

Although the company lists an address in Hong Kong, a search for its registered business name yielded no results.





BY PARK SEONG-HUN, BAEK IL-HYUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]