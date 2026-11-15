Top scorer on tax accountant exam admits using AI to cheat

The top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam, right, admits to cheating using AI and makes an apology alongside attorney Lee Don-ho of Nova Law Firm, which represents the examinee, in a YouTube video uploaded on Nov. 15. SCREEN CAPTURE

The candidate, who got a near-perfect score on the exam, confessed to using electronic devices and generative AI and turned himself in to police.

The top scorer of this year's national tax accountant qualification exam, who answered all but one of 160 questions correctly, has confessed to cheating.

The confession was shared in a YouTube video uploaded by attorney Lee Don-ho, head of Nova Law Firm, on Sunday. The law firm represents the test-taker.

“The person at the center of the controversy over the top score on the 63rd national tax accountant qualification exam has admitted to cheating and turned himself in,” Lee said in his description of the video. “This is a video in which the person, known online as 'Semu Nyangyi,' personally reveals the truth and apologizes.”

“He admitted to cheating using electronic devices and generative AI,” Lee wrote in the description. “He has submitted a written confession to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and plans to hand over the remaining materials and devices to investigators as evidence.”

The attorney also apologized to other examinees and those involved in administering the exam.

“We apologize to all those who have diligently prepared for the examination over a long period, those who passed fairly, practicing tax accountants and others in the profession, the examination administrators and proctors and everyone else involved,” Lee said. “Nova Law Firm will fully cooperate with the investigation alongside our client. We will explain exactly how the cheating was carried out if requested by investigators or the examination administrators.”

Lee added that details about the method the examinee used were not disclosed in the video because of concerns that similar cheating could occur again.

A person who introduced himself as the examinee also appeared in the video while wearing a mask, and admitted to cheating by photographing examination questions with a miniature camera, transmitting the images to an AI system and checking the answers on a smartphone.

The top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admits to cheating using AI and makes an apology in a video uploaded to the YouTube channel of attorney Lee Don-ho, head of Nova Law Firm, on Nov. 15. SCREEN CAPTURE

“I cheated on the certified tax accountant examination,” the examinee said in the video. “I sincerely apologize for the harm I have caused so many people through my wrongdoing. I used electronic devices and generative AI to cheat on both the first- and second-stage examinations. My top ranking was not the result of honest effort.”

Following the confession, the government planned to suspend the validity of the examinee's qualification certificate.

“We are seeking to suspend the validity of the qualification certificate issued to the examinee through the tax accountant qualification review committee under the National Tax Service, effectively putting the qualification on hold,” a Ministry of Finance and Economy official said on Sunday. “We plan to convene the committee as soon as possible to handle the matter swiftly.”

When cheating is detected at a test site, authorities can take immediate action. But in this case, the cheating came to light after the exam, and requires authorities to verify the facts before taking further action.

The ministry believes that the examinee's confession alone is insufficient to formally revoke the qualification. However, as a final decision could take time, authorities plan to suspend the certificate's validity first to prevent the examinee from practicing as a certified tax accountant.

The ministry is also reviewing measures to strengthen the administration and supervision of the tax accountant examination to prevent similar cheating incidents from recurring.

The controversy began after the examinee publicly shared his exam results on his blog. The examinee scored 397.5 out of 400 points on the first-stage examination held in April, answering 159 of the 160 questions correctly. The only incorrect answer was in public finance, while the examinee earned perfect scores in introductory tax law, introductory accounting and commercial law.

Introductory tax law was particularly difficult, with the 16,856 examinees scoring an average of just 30.18 points and 74.21 percent scoring below the minimum required 40 points out of 100.

The examinee also ranked first in the essay-based second-stage examination held in July, scoring 663 out of 800 points.

After the unusually high scores became public, some fellow examinees and practicing tax accountants raised suspicions that the top scorer had cheated using AI glasses.

The certificate of the top scorer on the 63rd national tax accountant qualification exam is shown in a photo posted on the candidate's blog. SCREEN CAPTURE

The examinee initially denied cheating, claiming to have solved unfamiliar questions through a process of elimination. The examinee retained attorney Lee as legal counsel on Friday.

The examinee also admitted to using the same method to cheat on the first-stage national public accountant qualification exam during the video.

“I wrote down everything I did in a written confession and submitted it to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency,” the examinee said. “Some of the devices have been damaged, but I plan to submit the remaining evidence to investigators. I have already submitted a list of the materials I intend to hand over along with my written confession.”

When explaining why he cheated, the examinee cited financial difficulties after leaving a previous job to start a business.

“I wanted to prepare for a national qualification examination and make my parents proud of me again,” the examinee said. “Starting to study in my early to mid-30s felt overwhelming, and the fear of not knowing how long it would take to pass made me anxious. I wanted to make my parents proud again by passing the examination, even if it meant cheating.”

The examinee also apologized to other successful candidates who may now face suspicion because of the cheating scandal.

He added his confession came late because he could not bring himself to tell the truth, but eventually decided to come forward and take responsibility for the wrongdoing.

“I will tell investigators everything about how I planned and carried out the cheating,” the examinee said. “I hope that explaining the entire process, including how I prepared and practiced, will help prevent similar cheating in the future, even if only a little.”

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps unit office in Mapo District, western Seoul, is seen in a file photo. YONHAP

Police assigned the case to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps unit on Sunday, vowing to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the cheating.

“We received a written confession through the examinee's attorney this morning regarding cheating on the national tax accountant qualification exam,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a notice to reporters on Sunday. “The case was immediately assigned to the Provincial Special Detective Corps unit, and we plan to conduct a swift and thorough investigation in accordance with established procedures.”

The national tax accountant qualification exam is administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK), which conducts the test on behalf of the government.

After the cheating allegations first emerged, HRDK said two proctors had been assigned to the examination room. The examinee was seated in the center of the second row during the first-stage examination and in the center of the front row during the second-stage examination.

If the examinee's confession is accurate, it means that electronic devices were used to cheat even while two proctors were supervising and the examinee was seated near the front of the classroom, raising further questions about weaknesses in the oversight of national qualification examinations.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.





