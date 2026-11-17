The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, center, who confessed to cheating using AI, arrives for questioning as a suspect at the public crime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

The suspect confessed to using a miniature camera and AI system, while police examine online claims of similar cheating across professional and civil service tests.

The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam — who confessed to using AI to cheat — appeared before police for questioning as a suspect on Tuesday, as a growing number of similar online claims about AI-assisted cheating raise the prospect of investigations spreading to other professional and civil service exams.

The test-taker, who wore a black mask and padded jacket, arrived with a lawyer at the Mapo office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Provincial Special Detective Corps in Mapo District, western Seoul, at around 9:17 a.m.

“I sincerely apologize to the test-takers who prepared for the exam and to everyone involved,” the test-taker, identified by his surname Han, said with his head bowed. “I will tell investigators the truth and take responsibility for what I did.”

When asked whether the cheating had been planned and carried out alone or how the micro camera and a monitor used during the exam had been obtained by the reporters, he did not answer.

The public crime investigation division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating the exact method used and whether anyone else was involved, based on a written confession and electronic devices Han’s lawyer submitted on Sunday.

Han reportedly claimed to have planned and carried out the scheme alone without help from a broker or third party in his confession to the police. Han confessed he used a miniature camera, rather than AI-powered smart glasses, to photograph exam questions and send them to an AI system before checking the answers on a smartphone. A separate monitor-like display was used to view the smartphone screen.

The issue began when Han achieved an unusually high score, answering all but one of the 160 questions across four subjects correctly in the first round of the tax accountant exam held in April. Han scored 97.5 points in public finance and received perfect scores in introductory tax law, introductory accounting and commercial law.

The top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admits to cheating using AI and makes an apology in a video uploaded to the YouTube channel of attorney Lee Don-ho, head of Nova Law Firm, on Nov. 15. SCREEN CAPTURE

The perfect score in introductory tax law, a subject in which test-takers averaged just 30.18 points, raised suspicions that Han had cheated using smart glasses.

Investigators have so far identified a miniature camera, a smartphone, a monitor-like device used to view the answers sent to the phone and a modified calculator as tools used in the cheating. Police believe smart glasses and earbuds were not used.

Police are considering charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and obstruction of business.

“There were already strong suspicions of cheating in Han’s case, but the scheme was so sophisticated that proving the case without his confession would have been extremely difficult,” attorney Kwak Jun-ho said. “The confession helped investigators crack a case that had drawn major public attention, so it could also count in his favor at sentencing.”

The investigation could soon extend beyond the tax accountant exam.

The Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) announced that it would monitor online posts claiming exam cheating and track down their authors on Monday. Further complaints or requests for investigation could significantly broaden the probe's scope.

The certificate of the top scorer on the 63rd national tax accountant qualification exam, who admitted to using AI to cheat, is shown in a photo posted on the candidate's blog. SCREEN CAPTURE

“We plan to intensively crack down on false and fabricated information posted online because such posts could undermine public trust and fuel social anxiety,” the KNPA said on Tuesday. “We had asked government agencies and online platforms to remove 20 posts, 13 of which had already been taken down. We will verify the specific facts, including whether cheating actually occurred, and strictly investigate cases in which criminal suspicions are confirmed.”

Online communities have since seen a string of posts claiming similar misconduct.

“Of the judicial scrivener, customs broker and tax accountant qualifications, I obtained one through AI cheating on the exams,” one online post read. “I practiced the [cheating] tricks by translating [instructions and tips from] Chinese websites, and the cheating [system] is far more organized than people realize.”

The Korean flag and flag for the National Police Agency are seen in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 2. NEWS1

Another post claimed the author had passed the Grade 9 civil service exam using electronic devices. The Ministry of Personnel Management asked police on Tuesday to investigate the author of that post.

Social media posts have also appeared announcing plans to cheat on this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test, set to take place on Thursday, or encouraging others to exploit what they described as gaps in post-exam investigations.

“How can they investigate when they do not conduct follow-up checks after the exam?” one post said.

“This year is the last chance [to cheat on exams], so hurry up and get a professional or qualification certificate,” another post said.

Legal experts cautioned that proving cheating after an exam is far harder than identifying the people behind online posts.

“Police can identify the author of a post through methods such as tracing an IP address, but proving that cheating actually took place is a separate matter,” attorney Kim Han-gyu said. “If the author tells investigators that the post was just a joke, investigators may have little evidence to prove that cheating really occurred. In such cases, it is realistically difficult for an investigation to lead to punishment.”





BY LEE AH-MI, NOH YU-RIM, HAN CHAN-WOO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]