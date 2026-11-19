Top court upholds Kim Keon Hee’s prison term
The Supreme Court finalized a four-year sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and luxury gift charges.
The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed a four-year prison sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee on corruption charges, including involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme.
An appellate court earlier sentenced the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol to prison and a fine of 50 million won ($37,600) for her involvement in the scheme and for accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.
The top court ruling comes after special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team indicted Kim in August last year, accusing her of violating the Capital Markets Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.
Yonhap