Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, left, is seen at a courtroom at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 24, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Supreme Court finalized a four-year sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and luxury gift charges.

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed a four-year prison sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee on corruption charges, including involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme.

An appellate court earlier sentenced the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol to prison and a fine of 50 million won ($37,600) for her involvement in the scheme and for accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.

The top court ruling comes after special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team indicted Kim in August last year, accusing her of violating the Capital Markets Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.

Yonhap