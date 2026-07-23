Top court postpones ruling in Kim Keon Hee case for full bench referral

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Assembly elects PPP chairs for six standing committees
The National Assembly elected six opposition-held committee chairs in a plenary session after rival parties ended a weekslong deadlock over parliamentary panel appointments.
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Prime minister to chair second housing policy forum next week
Building on discussions from the first assembly led by President Lee Jae Myung, the government will continue to hear from the public on the issue.
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President hints at higher property tax for 'investment' homes in housing forum
President Lee Jae Myung said that a policy designed to benefit households that own only one home created a loophole, further driving speculation.
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DP introduces bill requiring police to record entire investigative process
The ruling party wants to make police and prosecutors document every stage of investigations as it moves to curb prosecutors’ supplementary powers.