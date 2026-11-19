The Supreme Court ruled by majority that Han Duck-soo’s decision to call a Cabinet meeting was not evidence of an intention to facilitate former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.

The Supreme Court overturned part of an appellate ruling that sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison over his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, and sent the case back to a lower court.

The top court on Thursday ruled that part of the evidence used to convict Han of playing a key role in an insurrection was not enough to merit a guilty verdict. Han will remain in detention because the court hearing the case on remand can still extend his detention.

The case has been sent back to the Seoul High Court.

Han was indicted on allegations that he proposed convening a Cabinet meeting to give procedural legitimacy to Yoon's martial law imposition. Han was also accused of trying to collect Cabinet members’ signatures after martial law was declared.

Prosecutors also charged Han with drafting and disposing of a proclamation drawn up after the declaration. He was additionally charged with perjury for testifying at the ousted president's impeachment trial before the Constitutional Court that he did not have foreknowledge of the proclamation.

The trial court found Han guilty of most of the charges. It ruled that the former prime minister had actively participated in Yoon’s insurrection and sentenced him to 23 years in prison and ordered that he be immediately detained.

The appeals court upheld convictions on major charges, including the charge that Han played a key role in an insurrection. However, it rejected some of the criminal responsibility assigned by the trial court and reduced the sentence to 15 years.

Both lower courts ruled that the martial law declaration constituted an insurrection. They differed, however, over the extent of Han’s criminal responsibility.

A television in the waiting area at Seoul Station in central Seoul airs the appellate sentencing hearing of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on May 7. The Seoul High Court sentenced Han to 15 years in prison for playing a key role in an insurrection tied to the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration. YONHAP

The first court held that Han, as the country’s de facto No. 2, had a duty to stop the martial law declaration and could be held criminally responsible for failing to do so. The appeals court, however, ruled that Han’s failure to act in connection with creating the appearance of Cabinet deliberations did not meet the legal requirements for a separate criminal offense.





Calling Cabinet does not make one an accessory, majority finds

The majority of the Supreme Court bench rejected the appeals court’s guilty verdict over the former prime minister's proposal to call a quorum for a Cabinet meeting before martial law was declared.

In the majority opinion, a member of the bench addressed the lower court's emphasis on Han's decision to call a Cabinet meeting as evidence of an intention to subvert constitutional order.

The judge concluded that the decision to call a quorum is not in itself evidence that Han intended to facilitate Yoon's martial law declaration.

A Cabinet meeting could not have constrained Yoon, the judge continued, noting that the former president took action as soon as a quorum was met and proceeded to unilaterally go on live television and declare martial law.

Then-President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen on TV declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. SCREEN CAPTURE

The court found that the Cabinet meeting amounted to little more than a formality because of Yoon’s unilateral declaration of martial law and the urgency of the situation at the time.

Conduct before and after the declaration of martial law must be assessed separately, the majority said.

The majority found that prosecutors had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Han intended to subvert constitutional order before martial law was declared.

The principles of constitutional and criminal law must not be bent because of the seriousness of the crime, the majority said.

The court did find, however, that some of the former prime minister's conduct after the declaration could support claims that he intended to subvert the constitutional order. It also found no legal error in the appeals court’s rulings on charges of creating a false official document and perjury.





Quorum of minister is evidence of insurrection, minority contends

Three justices dissented. They argued that Han was fully aware that the martial law declaration was unconstitutional and illegal but still took part in the Cabinet deliberations. The judges therefore found sufficient grounds to conclude that he intended to subvert constitutional order.

Yoon’s declaration of martial law failed to meet both substantive and procedural requirements, a dissenting member of the bench said, adding that the unconstitutionality and illegality of his actions were grave because military and police forces were mobilized to suspend the authority of the National Assembly.

A military helicopter carrying troops lands on the grounds of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, early on Dec. 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in a televised address to the nation the night before. JUN MIN-KYU

The judge added that Han did indeed participate in insurrection by abetting Yoon's "self coup" as a senior member of the government who was in a position to ensure that presidential power was exercised lawfully, instead proceeding to call a Cabinet meeting despite foreseeing the obvious risk that it would become a mere pretext at a critical moment when unconstitutional martial law was being imposed.

Han’s lack of action was also criticized, with the judge arguing that Han took no action whatsoever to stop the declaration of martial law, but focused only on securing a quorum for the Cabinet meeting and did nothing else.

The judge also criticized the majority opinion as reasoning that gives Han a free pass, noting that citizens stood in the way of soldiers and military vehicles during the martial law crisis to defend constitutional order.

The Supreme Court’s decision means the Seoul High Court will again determine Han’s criminal responsibility for part of the charge that he played a key role in an insurrection.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee is seen at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 24, 2025. NEWS1

Former first lady's 4-year sentence finalized

Meanwhile, the four-year sentence for former first lady Kim Keon Hee was also finalized on Thursday by the Supreme Court on corruption charges, namely her involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme.

She had previously been sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of 50 million won ($38,000) for her involvement in the scheme and for accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.

This marks the first time a prison sentence has been finalized for Yoon's wife on criminal charges.

Kim was indicted in September of last year for violating the Capital Markets Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation. Kim faced charges of manipulating the stock price of Deutsch Motors and pocketing 810 million won in illegal profits from 2010 to 2012. She was also accused of accepting two Chanel bags and a Graff diamond necklace from a former Unification Church official requesting favors.

Kim also faces another trial before the top court related to bribery charges, namely accepting expensive gifts from multiple people in return for job appointments and business favors.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]