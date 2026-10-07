Top court finalizes life sentence for Incheon birthday party shooter

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Nice shirt, dress shoes, no civil service? Interview guideline meant to promote comfort sparks debate.
A dress code released last month by the Ministry of Personnel Management discouraged ties and high heels.
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G-Dragon, YG founder cleared of copyright infringement allegations
Seoul police found insufficient evidence to pursue claims that G-Dragon used an unidentified composer's song without permission.
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Gov’t to review military exemption system after Asian Games athlete celebrations draw backlash
Members of the men's football team incensed the public after several said their sole focus was the exemption, renewing a debate over fairness.
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Coexisting with humans: Seoul AI Robot Show gives glimpse of city's everyday future
At Seoul’s Smart Life Week, companies showed AI robots for homes, rough terrain, emergency response and future urban mobility.