Tongyeong gains special disaster zone status

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Korea state bank workers strike over plan to relocate public institutions from Seoul
Thousands of unionized financial workers rallied in Seoul against plans to move public institutions out of the capital city, citing talent loss and disruption to families.
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Fireworks fans spread mats, claim prime Han River spots ahead of festival
Visitors spread picnic mats a day before Seoul’s fireworks festival, as the city prepares traffic restrictions and crowd controls for Saturday.
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Crane on barge topples over in strong winds at Jeju, injuring two workers
The workers were taken to the hospital for treatment while authorities announced they plan to investigate the cause of the accident at Jeju Port.
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‘I Live Alone’ apologizes over Jun Hyun-moo’s 'spontaneous' Kazakhstan trip
The reality show acknowledged flights and filming support were arranged in advance of Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Almaty, but maintained that the host did book his own ticket on the spot.