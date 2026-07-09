Tires tread

A flooded intersection in Siheung, Gyeonggi, is closed to traffic on July 9 after a heavy rain warning was issued for the area.

Published
A flooded intersection in Siheung, Gyeonggi, is closed to traffic on July 9 after a heavy rain warning was issued for the area. As monsoon rains battered much of the country, the Korea Meteorological Administration reported widespread damage, including flooded homes and fallen trees, while the Korea Railroad Corporation said 26 KTX trains and 32 regular trains were running behind schedule. Several Hangang Bus docks in Seoul also temporarily suspended ferry services because of the severe weather.

A flooded intersection in Siheung, Gyeonggi, is closed to traffic on July 9 after a heavy rain warning was issued for the area. As monsoon rains battered much of the country, the Korea Meteorological Administration reported widespread damage, including flooded homes and fallen trees, while the Korea Railroad Corporation said 26 KTX trains and 32 regular trains were running behind schedule. Several Hangang Bus docks in Seoul also temporarily suspended ferry services because of the severe weather. [YONHAP]

weather rain monsoon korea environment

Read more

See more articles