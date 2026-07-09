Tires tread

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Heavy rain delays 58 KTX and ordinary trains, suspends six services
Torrential downours in the Chungcheong region caused widespread disruption and safety inspections along Korail's network.
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Heavy monsoon rains pound central Korea, forcing evacuations nationwide
Torrential rain battered Chungcheong and nearby regions through Thursday, inundating homes, triggering rescues and prompting flood and landslide advisories across the country.
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Heavy monsoon rain lashes much of Korea, with more expected through Thursday
Torrential downpours of up to 50 millimeters an hour are set to continue through Thursday before giving way to a renewed heat wave.
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Gov't finalizes ESG disclosure requirement for large listed firms
Companies on the Kospi with 10 trillion won ($6.6 billion) or more in assets will be required to submit reports, with the mandate widening in stages.