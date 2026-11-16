Tiny, cheap and hard to spot: AI cheating tools challenge Korea's exams

Representatives from smart glasses manufacturers demonstrate how to wear and use AI glasses during a training session for College Scholastic Ability Test proctors at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education building in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS1

Experts say Korea may need to redesign exams to assess reasoning and AI use as detection methods struggle to keep pace.

As AI-powered cheating tools become smaller, cheaper and harder to detect, educators and exam boards worry that traditional supervision can no longer keep up.

The concern comes as the top scorer of this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admitted to using AI to cheat. The examinee said in a YouTube video that he used a miniature camera to photograph questions, sent them to an AI and checked the answers on a smartphone.

The Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which administers the exam, prohibits electronic and communication devices at examination sites. But it still failed to detect the examinee's cheating.

A post on an online community shares how to cheat on exams using AI, top, while another post on Blind, an online community for office workers, suggests that the top scorer of this year's national tax accountant qualification exam could have used AI glasses and a smart ring to cheat. SCREEN CAPTURE

Methods for using AI to answer exam questions without being caught by proctors are already being shared online. Before the confession, a post on Blind, an online community for office workers, suggested that the tax accountant examinee could have connected AI glasses to a smart ring and had AI automatically solve questions and display the answers on the glasses' screen.

Others have claimed that cheating is possible even without the AI glasses that have recently drawn scrutiny.

One social media user introduced what they called "a foolproof method," involving connecting a miniature camera and earphones to a smartphone and having AI solve questions every five seconds. The miniature camera could capture images of exam questions, while miniature earphones could be used to receive answers.

Equipment that can be used for cheating has been readily available for years. One overseas online shopping platform sells a set of devices capable of communicating with outside parties during exams, including a miniature camera, earphones and a portable battery, for around 60,000 won ($45). The seller even provides detailed instructions on how to conceal the battery under clothing and use miniature earphones.

A set consisting of a miniature camera and an earbud is listed for sale on an overseas online shopping platform. SCREEN CAPTURE

Some online shopping platforms also offer so-called AI pens that can instantly convert handwriting into digital text and connect to external apps, potentially allowing exam questions to be sent to AI tools.

As cheating methods spread and equipment becomes easier to obtain, calls are growing for stronger measures to prevent misconduct.

The Ministry of Education announced it would visually inspect examinees' glasses to check for AI-enabled devices ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) set to be held on Thursday. But some students and parents argue that cheating should be prevented through technological measures rather than visual inspections alone.

"I'm worried that my usual thick-framed glasses might raise unnecessary suspicion, and I also think someone could use cheating devices that can't be detected with the naked eye," said an 18-year-old examinee surnamed Yoo, who is scheduled to take the upcoming CSAT. "I wish they would thoroughly check whether students are carrying electronic devices using technology such as radio-frequency detectors."

A photo provided by a reader shows the glasses worn by an 18-year-old student surnamed Yoo, who is scheduled to take the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 19. JOONGANG ILBO

Some online communities have also suggested installing electromagnetic pulse devices to block communications or using ultrasonic cleaners to inspect every pair of glasses during exams.

But experts say such technologies are not foolproof. Ultrasonic cleaners may be ineffective, while installing communication-blocking devices at every examination site nationwide would be impractical.

Concerns are also growing that advances in device technology will make AI-assisted cheating even harder to prevent, particularly given the limitations of existing detection methods.

Although AI glasses currently on the market can be distinguished from ordinary glasses by their physical features, smaller devices and more sophisticated methods of evading supervision could make it difficult to detect every instance of cheating, even with specialized equipment.

AI glasses are on display at an optics store in Seoul on Nov. 12. NEWS1

"Miniature earphones can also be used to cheat during interviews," said Park Ju-hyung, a professor of education at Gyeongin National University of Education. "If technology advances to the point where communication devices can be integrated with parts of the human body, detecting cheating will become even more difficult."

Some experts say that fundamental changes to examination methods are needed.

"Whether it's the CSAT or a national qualification exam, testing methods established before the emergence of AI can no longer effectively distinguish candidates' abilities," said Kim Byung-chan, a professor at Kyung Hee University's Graduate School of Education. "Examinations should assess not only the final answer but also the thought process used to arrive at it."

Others even suggest allowing AI use during examinations rather than trying to prohibit it altogether.

"One approach would be to evaluate candidates' ability to solve problems using AI or to design questions that AI cannot answer," said Park Joo-ho, president of Daelim University, who studied education.





BY LEE GYU-RIM, BYUN MIN-CHUL, LEE AH-MI [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



