Ticket scalping ring accused of earning $1.64 million from K-pop, baseball fans

Police referred 24 suspects to prosecutors after they allegedly used macros and borrowed accounts to resell 15,500 tickets at up to 110 times face value.

A ticket-scalping ring — consisting of Koreans and foreign nationals — that allegedly raked in 2.2 billion won ($1.64 million) by reselling K-pop concert and KBO tickets for up to 110 times their original prices was referred to the Prosecution Service.

A total of 24 men and women were booked without detention on charges of business obstruction and violations of the Public Performance Act and the National Sports Promotion Act, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday.

The suspects are accused of purchasing 15,500 tickets to major K-pop concerts and KBO Korean Series games through legitimate booking platforms since 2022. They recruited buyers through social media before shipping the tickets or selling them in person at the venues.

Investigators found that the suspects used automated ticket-buying programs known as macros and accounts registered under other people's names to secure tickets from offices equipped with as many as 22 computers.

Some concert tickets fetched as much as 6.72 million won, 34 times their original price of 200,000 won, police said. KBO Korean Series tickets sold for up to 8.93 million won, roughly 110 times their face value of 81,000 won.

Police have frozen 2.1 billion won in suspected criminal proceeds, including property, stocks and bank deposits, after examining the suspects' financial transactions and sales records. They are taking steps to freeze another 102 million won.

"Using macro programs to monopolize large quantities of tickets and resell them illegally is a serious crime that deprives consumers of fair access and disrupts the industry," a police official said. "We will maintain continuous enforcement against illegal ticket scalping."





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]