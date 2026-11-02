Ticket scalping ring accused of earning $1.64 million from K-pop, baseball fans

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Koreans who voluntarily joined Chinese-run scam syndicates in Cambodia sentenced to prison
One Korean recruit received a three-year prison sentence from the Seoul Eastern District Court on Sept. 15 for joining and participating in a criminal organization, while another was sentenced to four years.
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Retrial for Uzbek national convicted of murder in 2009 to begin next week
An Uzbek man serving a life sentence for a 2009 taxi driver killing will return to court after judges found investigators had used deception to elicit a confession and also violated his rights to an interpreter.
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Korean man arrested in Japan for alleged sexual assault of a minor, filming it
Japanese police are investigating a 25-year-old Korean man accused of sexually assaulting and filming a middle school student in Osaka.
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One month after prosecution reform, policing gaps emerge (KOR)
One month after prosecutors lost investigative powers, jurisdiction disputes, delays and weak police expertise are straining Korea's criminal justice system.