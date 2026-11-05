Three-year prison term finalized for former security chief who blocked Yoon arrest

Former Presidential Security Service chief Park Jong-jun arrives at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, for a first-trial verdict hearing in his warrant obstruction case on July 9. YONHAP

The former Presidential Security Service chief’s sentence became final after neither side appealed the Seoul High Court ruling.

A three-year prison term was finalized Thursday for a former chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) for blocking investigators from executing a warrant to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol last year, according to legal sources.

Last week, the Seoul High Court handed down the verdict. Both Park and prosecutors had seven days to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, but neither side filed an appeal by Wednesday's deadline, finalizing the sentence, the sources said.

Park and other former PSS officials were indicted for obstructing investigators' attempts to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon at the presidential residence in January 2025 over his imposition of martial law.

A lower court had sentenced Park to four years in prison in July. The appellate court reduced his term to three years last week, noting he did not actively participate in physical confrontations with investigators and that his Jan. 7, 2025 resignation reflected accountability for the resulting confusion and conflict.

Also finalized were a two-year prison term for Lee Kwang-woo, former chief of the PSS' bodyguard division, and a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Kim Shin, a former PSS official in charge of security for the president's family, the sources said.

Kim Seong-hoon, former deputy chief of the PSS, has appealed his five-year sentence to the Supreme Court.





Yonhap