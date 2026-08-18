Three sanitation workers dead after dump truck, garbage truck collide in Yeongcheon

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Jennie’s agency targets altered Summer Sonic festival clips
OA Entertainment says it will pursue civil and criminal action over unverified photos and videos of the Blackpink singer.
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As the temperature rises, so does the number of abandoned animals
In the midst of intense summer heat, often followed by flooding, rescuers are more active than ever as cases spike.
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From student trips to exports, South Chungcheong broadens ties with China
The central province is turning eastward in hopes of revitalizing local economies and jump-starting outbound shipments.
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As homebuyers snap up fixer-uppers, renovation scams break their trust
The ballooning real estate market is increasingly making older apartments the only option for some, but the interior work needed has led to a rise in fraud.