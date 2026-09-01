Three regional national universities selected for ‘10 SNU’ initiative

Pusan National University, Chonnam National University and Chungnam National University will each receive up to 70 billion won ($51 million) to develop AI talent and industry-academia-research hubs.

Pusan National University, Chonnam National University and Chungnam National University have been selected as the first three regional national universities to join the government’s “10 Seoul National Universities” initiative, the Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.

The initiative builds on the Education Ministry’s plan announced in April to foster regional talent through collaboration among national universities. It aims to develop the universities into industry-academia-research cooperation hubs, according to the ministry.

Following the selection, each university will receive up to around 70 billion won ($51 million) in government funding.

In line with the new initiative, the selected universities will develop artificial intelligence education and research, focusing on training AI specialists and convergence talent and applying AI to regional strategic industries.

A view of Chonnam National University's campus in Gwangju JOONGANG ILBO

The universities were selected based on the alignment of their plans with the project’s strategy; regional conditions and readiness; university conditions and readiness; and their overall plans for educational and research innovation and institutional reform, according to the ministry.

Pusan National University plans to establish a convergence college encompassing growth industries including shipbuilding, marine engineering, mechanical systems and aerospace.

The university also plans to establish new contract-based academic programs with companies including LG Electronics and Hanwha Group. It will also establish an AI college and develop its Yangsan campus into an industrial AI transformation research campus.

Chonnam National University proposed establishing an advanced convergence college focused on advanced semiconductors and future energy.

The university plans to expand courses involving industry participation and extend its joint semiconductor packaging research institute model to companies and institutions including Samsung Electronics and Korea Electric Power Corp.

It also plans to pursue large- and medium-scale, end-to-end AI transformation projects to foster AI talent.

Chungnam National University plans to establish a Nexus College of Science and Technology and expand joint education and research programs with KAIST.

The university also plans to establish a joint AI research institute with Naver Cloud, a cloud service provider operated by Korean internet giant Naver.

Chungnam National University campus in Yuseong District, Daejeon CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

The new initiative is also set to support cooperation among regional universities through the sharing of resources and infrastructure, including joint educational programs, research and development projects and startup support, the Education Ministry said.

“We will create successful models of regional growth through regional universities and produce results that people can feel through continued cooperation with relevant ministries,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said Tuesday at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, where he announced the selections.

“The Education Ministry will spare no administrative and financial support to help national universities fulfill their mission of achieving balanced national development.”





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]