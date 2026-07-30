Three in 10 women experience stalking as relationships end, gov't survey finds

Physical stalking was the most common type, followed by technology-facilitated stalking, including monitoring social media activity or taking over online accounts.

Nearly three in 10 women who had divorced, separated or ended a cohabiting relationship reported being stalked before or after the breakup, a government survey showed Thursday.

A total of 24.1 percent of 541 male and female respondents said they had experienced stalking around a breakup, according to a survey released Thursday by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

Women were more likely than men to experience stalking around a breakup, with 29.1 percent of female respondents reporting such experiences compared to 18.9 percent of male respondents.

Regardless of gender, respondents were more likely to experience stalking before a breakup than afterward. Among women, 28 percent reported being stalked before a breakup and 11.5 percent afterward. Among men, the figures were 18.6 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

Physical stalking, such as showing up near a victim or following them, was the most common type, reported by 21.7 percent of respondents. Technology-facilitated stalking, including monitoring social media activity or taking over online accounts, was reported by 11.9 percent.

Women reported higher rates than men in both categories. Physical stalking affected 26.8 percent of women and 16.3 percent of men, while technology-facilitated stalking affected 13.7 percent of women and 9.9 percent of men.

The survey found that other forms of abuse were also prevalent.

A total of 50 percent of the 541 respondents who had divorced, separated or ended a cohabiting relationship said they experienced at least one form of physical, sexual, economic or emotional violence from a spouse or partner before or after a breakup.

The share of women who experienced at least one of the four forms of violence stood at 59.6 percent, up 5.1 percentage points from a previous survey in 2022. However, the rate among men fell from 47.4 percent to 40 percent over the same period.

The survey also suggested that victims have become less likely to respond to violence. The share of respondents who said they had "never taken any particular action" when they experienced one of the four forms of violence stood at 68.5 percent, up 15.2 percentage points from the 2022 survey.

Minister of Gender Equality and Family Won Min-kyong holds a meeting on June 5 to discuss measures to protect victims of stalking and breakup violence. MINISTRY OF GENDER EQUALITY AND FAMILY

Among those who took no action, 36.3 percent said they thought the situation would pass if they endured it. Another 34.0 percent said they did not consider the violence serious, while 31.4 percent cited embarrassment or wounded pride.

To address the issue, the ministry plans to extend the duration of temporary protective measures in stalking cases and expand support for private security services and intelligent closed-circuit television systems for high-risk victims.

The ministry also plans to introduce penalties for coercive and controlling behavior that does not escalate to physical or sexual violence and pursue revisions to the Act on Prevention of Stalking and Protection of Victims to help remove victims' personal information from online platforms.

Educational materials on stalking and dating violence will also be developed and distributed to raise public awareness. Information on the Women's Emergency Hotline 1366 will be included in materials distributed to support victims.

"This survey clearly shows how serious and complex violence rooted in intimate relationships, including breakup-related violence, has become," Gender Equality and Family Minister Won Min-kyong said. "We will improve laws and institutions, strengthen support for victims and work closely with relevant agencies to reinforce victim-centered policies across the entire process, from prevention and early intervention to post-incident protection."





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



