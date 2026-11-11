Three hours, 34 hospitals, 130 kilometers later, pregnant woman finally gets care in Seoul

Ambulances are stopped in front of an emergency center at a general hospital in Seoul in August 2025. YONHAP

A woman who was 24 weeks pregnant and experiencing abdominal pain and bleeding was transferred 81 miles from Cheongju to Seoul after almost three dozen hospitals refused to accept her.

A pregnant woman in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, was transferred about 130 kilometers (81 miles) to Seoul after 34 hospitals said they could not accept her despite abdominal pain and bleeding. Nearly three hours passed between the emergency call and her arrival at a hospital.

An emergency call was made at around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday from Cheongwon District, Cheongju, reporting that a woman 24 weeks pregnant was suffering from lower abdominal pain, according to fire authorities on Wednesday.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found that the woman was experiencing abdominal pain accompanied by bleeding and began searching for a hospital that could take her.

With support from the national emergency medical coordination center, paramedics contacted 34 medical institutions nationwide, including Chungbuk National University Hospital, but all said they were unable to accept the patient.

Some hospitals reportedly had no available beds in their high-risk maternal intensive care units.

Fire authorities found a hospital in Seoul that could accept the woman at around 10:30 p.m., about one hour and 50 minutes after the initial call. She arrived at the hospital at around 11:34 p.m.

The current condition of the woman and fetus has not been confirmed.

Cheongju saw a similar case in May, when a woman 29 weeks pregnant could not find a hospital capable of performing an emergency delivery. She was transferred to Busan about three and a half hours after the emergency call, but the fetus died.

This latest long-distance transfer comes just six months after that case.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]