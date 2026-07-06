Three female high school students charged after fellow teen assaulted with duct tape

The police logo is seen in an undated file photo. JOONGANG ILBO

Police in Gimpo charged the adolescents after they allegedly beat another girl and taped over her face early Monday morning.

Three female high school students have been charged after allegedly assaulting a teenage girl in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, the Gimpo Police Station said Monday.

The three high schoolers are accused of committing special violence — defined in the Criminal Act as "the threat of collective force or by carrying a dangerous weapon" — by repeatedly punching and assaulting another teenager on a street in Gochon-eup, Gimpo, at around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

The attackers allegedly stuck duct tape over the other girl's face and repeatedly ripped it off during the assault.

GoogleAdmanager-KJD

Officers responding to a report arrested two of the suspects at the scene after they tried to flee.

The suspects were handed over to their guardians after a round of initial identification procedures.

"We have identified the third suspect who fled with the two suspects already in custody," a police official said. "We are continuing to investigate the motive and other details surrounding the assault."





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]