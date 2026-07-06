Three female high school students charged after fellow teen assaulted with duct tape

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High school baseball team visits Gwangju opponent to apologize for 'Let's go to Starbucks' chant
The remarks appeared to reference Starbucks Korea's controversial "Tank Day" promotion, which faced intense backlash for reportedly ridiculing the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.
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Free sanitary pads program rolls out to public restrooms
Korea launches a 12-area pilot to stock free sanitary pads in public facilities, testing demand, access and safeguards before a possible nationwide expansion next year.
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Gasoline prices fall below 1,900 won a liter for first time in three months
Cooling global oil prices and government stabilization measures have pushed nationwide gasoline and diesel costs lower after months of war-driven increases.
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Over 700 foreign nationals found illegally working as delivery riders
A government crackdown found 734 foreign nationals, mostly international students, working illegally as delivery riders in Korea and triggered fines, deportations and wider investigations.