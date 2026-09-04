Three ex-prosecutors, one former judge shortlisted for new investigative agency chief

Rhee Joo-Won, a former judge and Korea University law professor leading the nomination panel for the inaugural Serious Crimes Investigative Agency chief, announces four candidates for the position during a press briefing at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 4. YONHAP

Three former senior prosecutors and a former judge were shortlisted to head Korea's new Serious Crimes Investigation Agency.

A government-experts panel selected Friday three former senior prosecutors and one former judge as candidates to lead a new investigative agency for serious crimes.

The panel of government officials and private experts short-listed the four candidates — three current practicing lawyers and a law professor — to lead the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, set to be launched early next month, the nomination committee said.

They will be submitted to Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung, who will pick one final candidate for the appointment by President Lee Jae Myung.

Lee will formally appoint the agency chief after a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

The nomination committee was launched to make candidate recommendations for the inaugural agency chief, ahead of the agency's planned launch on Oct. 2.

It has also received public recommendations for the candidates.

The new agency is being established as part of a sweeping reform in the criminal justice system that centers on stripping prosecutors of their independent and supplementary investigative powers.

One of the candidates is Moon Hong-ju, a former judge who recently worked as assistant special counsel on Special Counsel Min Joong-ki's team that investigated corruption cases against former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The other three have long stints as senior prosecutors at regional high prosecution offices.

The new agency will investigate major crimes in seven categories — corruption, economic crimes, defense acquisition, drug offenses, crimes against state security, cybercrimes and offenses involving the distortion of the law.





Yonhap