Three ex-prosecutors, one former judge shortlisted for new investigative agency chief

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PPP proposes bill barring proportional lawmakers from also holding Cabinet posts
The legislation was introduced in response to gender equality minister nominee Yong Hye-in's stated intention to retain her National Assembly seat even after being appointed to the Cabinet.
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Too feminist, or not feminist enough? Gender equality minister nominee polarizes all sides
Yong Hye-in's nomination to lead Korea's Gender Ministry has drawn criticism from conservatives, women's groups and even political allies.
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Lee's approval rating hits new low of 40%
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 40 percent as real estate policies drove the strongest criticism in a new Gallup Korea poll.
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Judge who handed Yoon life sentence indicted for corruption
The judge who sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison was indicted over allegedly receiving $3,000 in entertainment from lawyers.