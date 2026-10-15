Three European states urged South Korea to sustain Ukraine support amid diplomatic rift, says senior official

Major European countries have encouraged South Korea to continue backing Ukraine while offering to help ease Seoul’s dispute with Kyiv over the disclosure of captured North Korean soldiers.

At least three major European countries have communicated with South Korea about its spat with Ukraine, asking Seoul to continue supporting Kyiv and offering help, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Thursday.

"Major European countries have expressed interest, while also conveying their willingness to play a role in turning the situation around," the official told reporters in a closed-door briefing, declining to name them. “They have also been conveying the message that they hope our support for Ukraine will continue.”

The official said the strain in relations had continued because the Ukrainian side has not followed up with a "clear explanation and apology despite its unilateral disclosure" and its "false announcement denying the nondisclosure agreement."

The messages came separately through high-level diplomatic contacts and were “not an expression of concern,” the official added, describing them instead as a show of goodwill and of the importance the countries place on South Korea’s role.

Seoul told them its support for Ukraine would continue “as a responsible member of the international community,” while issues with Kyiv would be handled through bilateral talks, according to the official.

The dispute began last month, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed at the United Nations General Assembly that Ukraine had sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea.

South Korea says the two sides had agreed to keep the transfer confidential, which Ukraine denies.

Seoul summoned Ukraine’s acting ambassador, Andrii Vieshkin, on Sept. 28.

South Korea then recalled its own ambassador to Ukraine on Oct. 8, its first such ambassadorial recall in protest since 2008, after Kyiv did not apologize. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said he considers the matter closed.

President Lee Jae Myung warned on Oct. 2 of “further measures” if Ukraine did not apologize publicly.

The official said the basic purpose of such measures is “to seek a smooth resolution of all pending issues” and that “for now” Seoul’s humanitarian support for Ukraine would not be affected.

Channels with Kyiv remain open through both embassies, the official said, adding that Seoul is seeking a solution that would allow the two countries to move their relationship forward.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]