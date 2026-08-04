Three die in separate falls from Incheon Bridge in two weeks

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Seoul suspends construction work, activities and events under highest heat warning
The city suspended construction, work by older adults and outdoor events after the KMA issued its highest level heat wave warning.
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NEC email on voter turnout revisions may widen scope of investigation
The directive, sent on the morning of the local elections, differed from the publicly released guidance, raising questions about organizational wrongdoing.
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Woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing mother-in-law in Seongnam
The woman has a mental illness, and her mother-in-law had dementia, according to police. They believe that tension built up between the two over time and led to the incident.
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Eight students arrested after six run into U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek
The other two students were stopped at the gate, according to police.