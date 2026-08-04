Three die in separate falls from Incheon Bridge in two weeks

Safety installations are placed along the shoulder of Incheon Bridge on Nov. 18, 2025. YONHAP

In the latest incident, the Coast Guard responded to a call at 8:53 p.m. on Friday, recovering a body the following day.

Three people died in separate falls from Incheon Bridge in less than two weeks, according to the Korea Coast Guard Station Incheon on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard received a report from the bridge's control center at 8:53 p.m. on Friday that “a person had fallen into the sea.” It deployed patrol vessels and recovered the body at 4:58 p.m. the following day in waters near the bridge in Incheon.

Authorities believe the man had pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder of the bridge before entering the water.

The latest death was one of three fatal falls reported from Incheon Bridge between July 24 and Tuesday. In the other two instances, drivers also stopped their vehicles on the bridge before falling into the sea on July 24 and July 26, respectively.

The bridge opened in 2009 as a key link between Incheon International Airport on Yeongjong Island and the mainland. Since then, more than 100 people have died after falling from the bridge, and calls for protective safety barriers have continued to grow.

However, progress has reportedly stalled due to a lack of design standards for such barriers on expressway bridges without pedestrian walkways.





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BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]