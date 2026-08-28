Three dead in Cheonan paint materials factory fire

Flame and smoke fumes out from a factory producing raw materials for paint in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Aug. 28. CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO FIRE HEADQUARTERS

Three people were killed after a fire broke out at a paint materials factory in Cheonan, authorities said.

Three people died in a fire at a factory that produces raw materials for paint in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Friday.

The blaze broke out at the factory in Dongnam District at around 11:44 a.m., according to the Chungcheongnam-do Fire Headquarters.

One person was initially found dead at the scene and taken to a hospital. Two others who had been reported missing were later found dead during a search of the factory.

Fire officials issued a Level 1 response at around 12:05 p.m. and deployed personnel and equipment to the scene. Such a level — the lowest in the three-tier system — is issued when an incident can be handled by the fire station with jurisdiction over the area.

The Cheonan city government sent an emergency alert at 12:12 p.m., which urged nearby residents to exercise caution and motorists to avoid the area.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage once the fire has been fully extinguished.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]