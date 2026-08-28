Three dead in Cheonan paint materials factory fire

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Maserati crash kills motorcyclist, injures 3 in Seoul
A Maserati driver was arrested after a late-night collision with a motorcycle, bus and taxi in southern Seoul left one dead and three injured.
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Suspected killer of Chinese student in Gyeongsan refuses psychopathy test
Police say the suspect allegedly tried to cover up the killing by posing as the victim, disposing of her remains and filing a false missing-person report.
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Two dead, 16 rescued in tanker fire off Incheon
A fire on a Korean petroleum tanker near Jawol Island killed two crew members while 16 others were rescued in stable condition.
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Jeju steps up missing persons safety response as tourism industry on edge
The island is creating a joint response system after police are accused of falsely closing cases, while online rumors rattle its tourism industry.