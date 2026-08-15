Three cars, three staged accidents: Busan man jailed for deliberate crashes in insurance fraud scheme

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Sogang University data breach exposes 180,000 student, staff accounts
University authorities said names, contact details, ID numbers and encrypted login passwords of about 180,000 students, alumni and staff were exposed in an outside cyberattack.
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Appeals court allows secrecy over Cambodian meth supplier’s return, cites evidence destruction fears
The Seoul High Court reversed a lower ruling, saying disclosure of extradition plans could alert a drug network still operating from prison.
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Liberation Day nears, but 'No Japan' has become 'Go Japan'
Record travel, beer imports and warmer public sentiment signal a striking shift from Korea’s 2019 “No Japan” boycott.
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Cool caves, dark past: Ulsan attraction bears scars of Japanese 1910-45 colonization
In the heart of the city lie four caves, carved out of the mountain by locals forced to mobilize by the occupiers and now attempting to preserve that history.