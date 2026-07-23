Three candidates to be shortlisted for DP leadership race

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Oh Se-hoon appeals ruling that could strip him of Seoul mayor post
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has appealed a first-trial court ruling over illegal political funds that, if upheld, would cost him his office.
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What must, need not and should not be done (KOR)
From Dokdo sea lions to hair-loss coverage, presidential attention can push bureaucracy toward symbolic or premature agendas while more urgent decisions go unresolved.
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Democratic Party, stop the 'death spiral' (KOR)
The ending of the zombie film “Colony” could be replicated with the factional warfare and YouTube-driven loyalty inside the liberal party as it pulls politics away from public concerns.
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Should party politics bury supplementary investigations? (KOR)
The Democratic Party is pushing to abolish prosecutors’ supplementary investigative powers, raising fears that leadership politics are overtaking criminal justice safeguards.