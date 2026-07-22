Third time a charm? After two prior attempts, police once again seek detention warrant for One Hundred chief

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Fire at Coupang logistics center fully extinguished
Firefighters fully put out the massive blaze at a warehouse in Incheon after battling combustible materials and a complex building layout for nearly five days.
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Prosecutors reject far-right claims that President Lee Jae Myung spent time at juvenile detention center
An indictment against Morse Tan says prosecutors, after investigating official records, concluded allegations that Lee Jae Myung was sent to juvenile detention as a teenager were false.
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Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae to throw ceremonial pitch in Japan
The K-pop singer will throw the first pitch at a Chiba Lotte Marines game on Aug. 5, marking her first such appearance in Japan.
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Topik cheating scandals fuel push for independent testing authority as more people take exam
Authorities are tightening anti-cheating measures amid growing demands for an independent body to run the country's official language proficiency assessment.