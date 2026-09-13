These canines served Korea for years. Now lawmakers want Korea to return the favor.

Retired national service animals attend a policy forum on legislation to support service animals at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Sept. 9. WORLD PERIOD

Retired service dogs visited the National Assembly as lawmakers advance legislation to improve their care, adoption and support after years of public service.

Retired service dogs came to the National Assembly in Yeondeungpo District, western Seoul, as lawmakers seek to improve the lives of such animals after years on the job.

Tobaek, who earned national attention following the devastating 2023 earthquakes in Turkey by continuing to search through rubble with bandages wrapped around his bloodied front paws, came to the National Assembly building on Wednesday on a new mission: to help secure a better retirement for Korea’s service animals.

Tobaek was joined by three other retired service dogs: quarantine detection dog Charlie, narcotics detection dog Dexter and evidence and missing persons search dog Comma.

Service animals perform specialized duties for public safety, including work with the military, police and emergency services.

The four retired dogs quickly drew a crowd when they entered a parliamentary seminar room wearing mint vests bearing the words “National Service Dog.”

Their visit came as lawmakers discuss legislation aimed at guaranteeing better care for service animals after retirement.

Such animals can spend more than two-thirds of their lives in public service, but there is no comprehensive system to support them after they retire. The current Animal Protection Act does not clearly establish who is responsible for an animal's care or what support it should receive.

Veteran rescue dog Tobaek searches earthquake rubble in Turkey with bloody paws on Feb. 10, 2023. YONHAP

Of the 284 service animals that retired in 2024, just 64, or 22 percent, were adopted by private households, according to the nonprofit organization World Period.

The organization estimates that about 1,500 national service animals are currently working across Korea and that more than 150 retire each year. Yet more than seven in 10 retirees never find adoptive homes and instead spend the rest of their lives at the agencies where they served.

The organization attributes the low adoption rate partly to the lack of legal provisions covering veterinary expenses and responsibility for the animals after retirement. Practical issues, such as the fact that most Koreans live in small apartments and that veterinary expenses are not covered by the Korean universal health care system, also hinder adoption.

Rescue dog Tobaek's front paws are bandaged after injury during a rescue project after an earthquake in Turkey on Feb. 10, 2023. YONHAP

Efforts to close that gap are gaining momentum at the National Assembly.

An amendment to the Animal Protection Act cleared a legislative subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee on Sept. 2. The bill would establish support centers for service animals and provide a legal basis for the central and local governments to assist them.

It is a consolidated version of five bills separately proposed by Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers Han Jeoung-ae, Bok Ki-wang and Lee Jae-kwan, and People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers Lee Hun-seung and Kim Yea-ji.

The legislation must still clear the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and a plenary session of the National Assembly.

“Animals that have devoted themselves to serving the country should not fall through the cracks once their work is done,” said Lee Young, a former Minister of SMEs and Startups and the current chair of World Period, the organization that put together the forum. “We will work with universities, companies and other civic organizations and do everything we can to get the bill through the National Assembly this year.”

Participants hold signs calling for governmental support for retired national service animals during a policy forum at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Sept. 9. WORLD PERIOD

“When the ground in front of my house collapsed during last year’s floods, my dog warned me of the danger and saved my life,” Rep. Kang Seung-kyoo of the PPP said. “I will work with others to improve the welfare of service animals.”

Rep. Kim, who is blind, attended the event alongside her guide dog Taebaek.

“Until my term ends, I will closely monitor whether adequate funding for service animals is included in the budget,” Rep. Kim said.

“The attention and institutional support they receive do not match the sacrifices service animals have made,” Rep. Cho Seung-hwan of the PPP said. “We need a system that properly recognizes and supports them.”

Meanwhile, the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency has implemented a new QR code system to make it easier to adopt a retired or trainee detection dog. Those who want to adopt dogs from the agency can now apply by phone, reducing the burden of paperwork. The process takes about two months.





BY RYU HYO-RIM, LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]