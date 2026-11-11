The never-ending fight against the Ebola virus

As Ebola resurfaces in Africa, Korea strengthens monitoring while joining efforts to develop vaccines against emerging strains.

A health care worker reacts while receiving a dose of the Ervebo vaccine to prevent the Ebola virus from spreading in Beni, Congo, on Oct. 16. AP/YONHAP

On Dec. 6, 2013, 2-year-old Emile Ouamouno was diagnosed as the first known case of the most devastating Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa.

After Emile’s death, all family members who cared for the infant died except his father. The outbreak escalated when health care workers and villagers of the Dandou Pombo village caught the virus and spread it to regions in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Now, 13 years later, the Ebola virus, prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa and caused by zoonotic spillovers, has accounted for about 10,000 cases and 5,000 deaths as of October this year, making it the second largest wave ever recorded.

In Korea, as of November, there are no known cases of the virus, but it is still being monitored by the government’s health agency.





The Ebola hemorrhagic virus JOONGANG PHOTO





What is Ebola and how does it spread?

Caused by the genus Orthoebolavirus, which is primarily derived from wild animals, four types in this genus cause variants such as the Ebola virus disease, Sudan virus disease, Taï Forest virus disease and Bundibugyo virus disease.

Symptoms of Ebola are perceptible two to 21 days after infection and appear to be flu-like at first, including signs such as fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and chills. However, severe internal inflammation and tissue damage during infection ultimately lead to hemorrhage, diarrhea and death. The average fatality rate of the Ebola virus is 50 percent, though deadly mutations peak at 80 percent to 90 percent.

The virus spreads through bodily fluids, and patients are not contagious during the virus’s incubation period of two to 21 days.

A precise treatment for all four types of the Ebola virus is not available.

The virus has a low possibility of entering Korea, as it has a relatively slower infection pathway and there is low interaction with infectious regions.

Even so, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) marked highly infectious regions such as Congo, Uganda and Kenya as Strict Quarantine Inspection Required Areas. The KDCA monitors tourists for approximately 21 days through roaming data and travel history, thus preventing possible diseases from entering the country. On Sept. 15, 14 government agencies ran a practice drill for the possibility of Ebola transmission in Korea.





A fruit bat SCREEN CAPTURE

Zoonotic reservoirs and the Ebola threat

The fundamental reason the Ebola virus cannot be eradicated is because of its characteristic as a zoonotic disease, meaning one that continuously circulates in the wild and is shared between animals and humans. As the disease moves on to different species and develops more variations, it inevitably re-emerges in humans.

Zoonosis is a disease cycle driven by viral reservoirs. Fruit bats and nonhuman primates, mammals that have similar cellular formation and low species barriers, are the main vectors of zoonosis. Both species exhibit gregarious behavior, sharing bodily fluids and facilitating the circulation and evolution of the disease. Once these animals interact with humans, they can transmit wild viruses against which humans have no immunity.

The same mechanism is applied to the spread of Ebola. The Ebola virus that had an impact during the 2026 outbreak was Bundibugyo, a new zoonotic spillover of the Ebola virus. Because the virus originates from a completely different biological system, patients were extremely vulnerable, as existing medications were not effective. This caused Ebola to spread relentlessly, leading to thousands of deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The cause of transmission

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported that a nurse working at a medical facility in Bunia became infected in Congo. The infection was identified after the nurse developed severe symptoms.





A health care worker is disinfected by a colleague at a treatment center for Ebola patients in Beni, Congo, on Oct. 27. AP/YONHAP





While the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak was linked to a toddler, the 2026 outbreak was recognized through a health care worker, raising concerns about transmission within medical facilities.

Unlike the recent global pandemic, Covid-19, the Ebola virus is not an airborne disease and instead spreads via direct contact with bodily fluids.

Korea’s participation in vaccine development

All of these are meant to keep the virus out, because there is no way to treat it. The KDCA says the risk inside Korea is still low, but it has added more countries to its watch list.

As the Ebola virus is an ongoing, evolving virus, the development of the vaccine is necessary to prevent massive harm to society. However, there is no approved vaccine yet. The only licensed vaccine is Ervebo, designed for the Zaire ebolavirus.

Ervebo took years to develop. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration documents, it was created by Canada’s public health agency, and much of the money came from a government research program.

On Oct. 29, SK bioscience announced it would develop a Bundibugyo vaccine together with IAVI and Hilleman Laboratories, taking charge of process expansion and mass production, with IAVI leading the overall program. The project is funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a U.S. government agency, with a budget of up to $99 million.

Korea’s role in international aid

Departure Hall 1 at Incheon International Airport is seen in this undated photo. NEWS1

Critical equipment and doctor shortages continue to hobble Africa's health care infrastructure, widening the already big gap between urban and rural centers. To contribute to international aid efforts, Korea offered support during the first wave of the Ebola virus. In 2014, Seoul deployed the Korea Disaster Response Team with military doctors and nurses.

Subsequently, Korea also recognized the severity and announced an 18 million won ($13,000) contribution at the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting to help prevent the spread centered around Congo.

Recently, to prevent the spread of the virus in Korea, the KDCA has designated priority quarantine areas including Congo and Uganda in order to contain inbound contamination.

Globally, in response to the outbreak, multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization and the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared the Ebola outbreak in Congo an international health emergency in May. To prevent further spread, the organization launched a joint $518 million Continental Ebola Preparedness and Response Plan on June 5.

To date, international nongovernmental organizations and government agencies, including RTI International and the African disease control center, are working on potential telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostic tools to bridge rural healthcare gaps and prevent the Ebola virus.

"The virus already has a head start, and now we're playing catch-up,” Dr. Boghuma Titanji, an assistant professor at Emory University, warned in a statement in May.





BY JANG SE-RIN, KIM KAITLYNN, KIM CHAE-YOON, BAEK JI-WON AND ALEEA ROSE FRENCH [srjang29@kis.ac, klkim29@kis.ac, cykim29@kis.ac, jwonvictoria@gmail.com, afrench29@kis.ac]



