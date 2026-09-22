The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists wins Miwon Peace Prize, highlighting rising nuclear risks and emerging threats

Alexandra Bell, President and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, third from right, poses for a photo after receiving the Miwon Peace Prize at Kyung Hee University in eastern Seoul on Sept. 21. From left: Noah Sang-seok, Miwon Peace Prize Foundation, Avi Loeb, professor of science at Harvard University and member of the Miwon Peace Prize Selection Committee, Choue In-won, chancellor of the Kyung Hee University System, Bell, David Kuhlman, chair of the governing board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and Daniel Holz, chair of the science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. PARK SANG-MOON

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was honored at Kyung Hee University for raising global awareness of nuclear, climate and technological threats.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on Monday received the Miwon Peace Prize from the Kyung Hee University System for its efforts to raise awareness about nuclear risk, climate change and disruptive technological threats globally.

“It is an honor and a privilege to accept the Miwon Peace Prize on behalf of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists,” Alexandra Bell, President and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in her acceptance speech during the official prize ceremony for the Miwon Peace Prize at Kyung Hee University’s Peace Hall in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul. “I give my deepest thanks to the selection committee and to Kyung Hee University for this recognition. The mission and the values we wanted are well aligned with the philosophy of Dr. Choue Young-seek.”

The biennial Miwon Peace Prize was established in 2024 to honor individuals and groups that make major contributions to world peace and the legacy of Choue Young-seek, also known by his pen name Miwon, the founder of the Kyung Hee University System.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit organization founded in 1945 by former Manhattan Project scientists, has long advocated for global action against challenges such as nuclear risk, climate change and threats from emerging technologies. Previous members include Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The organization is also widely known as the creator of the Doomsday Clock, which visually represents how close humanity is to catastrophe. The clock stands at 85 seconds to midnight as of this year.

Bell stressed the danger that humanity faces today.

“We are battling existential threats, old and new,” Bell said. “After generations of struggle to reduce risks, nuclear risks — those risks are on the rise, and a multiplayer nuclear arms race is not on the horizon; it is right here at our doorstep. Emerging and disruptive technologies hold the promise of a brighter future, but just like we saw at the dawn of the Atomic Age, the interest in advancing these technologies is progressing faster than our ability to understand and control their potential negative effects.”

Choue In-won, the chancellor of Kyung Hee University System, also attended Monday’s event and echoed Bell’s view during his speech.

“We are currently living in an era of great transformation,” Choue said. “Through the lead-forward development of science and technology, the world is connected in real time. Both tangible and intangible values are being shared, yet at the same time new conflicts and crises are threatening our lives and daily routines. Behind growth and achievement, there are other shadows.

Choue In-won, chancellor of the Kyung Hee University System, speaks at the official prize ceremony for the Miwon Peace Prize at Kyung Hee University in eastern Seoul on Sept. 21. PARK SANG-MOON

“What we must not overlook is our need to genuinely reflect on and address the issues that heighten anxiety surrounding sustainable development and growth.”

Monday, Sept. 21, is also the International Day of Peace, the day the UN General Assembly adopted in 1981 at the proposal of Choue Young-seek.

This year’s prize ceremony comes after the Elders, a nonprofit organization founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, was selected as the laureate in 2024. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, the deputy chair of the Elders, received the prize on behalf of the group.

Ban sent a congratulatory message to this year’s winners Bulletin in a video.

“Two years ago, I had the privilege of accepting the inaugural Miwon Peace Prize on behalf of the Elders in recognition of our group’s work for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet,” Ban said. “Today, I am delighted to celebrate the second winner of the prize, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, whose annual Doomsday Clock has become a global benchmark for existential risks.”

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, the deputy chair of the Elders, speaks in a video shared at the official prize ceremony for the Miwon Peace Prize at Kyung Hee University in eastern Seoul on Sept. 21. PARK SANG-MOON

The prize ceremony was part of the university’s annual Peace BAR festival, designed to raise awareness of the UN-designated peace day. BAR stands for Kyung Hee University’s three core values: spiritually beautiful, accounting for the “B”; materially affluent, accounting for the “A”; and humanly rewarding, accounting for the “R.” With its emphasis on global citizenship and world peace, the university sees these three values as crucial for living in the 21st century.

Daniel Holz, chair of the science and security board of the Bulletin, and David Kuhlman, chair of the governing board of the Bulletin, also joined Bell for the prize ceremony.

The officials from the Bulletin are scheduled to meet with representatives from the National Assembly from Tuesday to Wednesday to discuss ways to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]