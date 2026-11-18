Foreign tourists bundled up in warm clothing walk along a street in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Nov. 18 amid chilly weather. YONHAP

Heavy snow of up to 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) an hour could hit inland southern North Jeolla overnight, while rough seas build offshore.

Temperatures plunged across Korea on Thursday, the day of the annual college entrance exam, with strong winds making conditions feel even colder.

Morning temperatures dropped by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius (9 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) from the previous day in most parts of the country as cold air moved southward from the northwest.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, temperatures stood at 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi; 0.9 degrees Celsius in Incheon; 0.4 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, Gangwon; 1.9 degrees Celsius in Gangneung, Gangwon; 2.2 degrees Celsius in Cheongju, North Chungcheong; 1.2 degrees Celsius in Daejeon; 3.6 degrees Celsius in Jeonju, North Jeolla; 6.3 degrees Celsius in Gwangju; 10.8 degrees Celsius on Jeju Island; 3.9 degrees Celsius in Daegu; 6.1 degrees Celsius in Busan; 4.6 degrees Celsius in Ulsan and 6.6 degrees Celsius in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.

Morning temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of central Korea, eastern North Jeolla and inland areas of the Gyeongsang provinces, and drop to around minus 5 degrees Celsius in inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon. Strong winds will make it feel even colder.

Ice may also form in parts of central Korea, eastern North Jeolla and inland areas of the Gyeongsang provinces.

Rain or snow is forecast for the Chungcheong provinces, particularly South Chungcheong and central and southern North Chungcheong, as well as the Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island.

Rain or snow is also expected along the western coast of southern Gyeonggi through the morning. Another round of precipitation is forecast for the area and inland western South Gyeongsang late at night.

Daytime highs are expected to range from 4 to 11 degrees Celsius.

From Thursday night through early Friday morning, parts of inland southwestern North Gyeongsang may see traces of rain measuring less than 0.1 millimeters (0.004 inches) or light snow flurries with accumulations of less than 0.1 centimeters (0.04 inches).

Heavy snowfall of 1 to 3 centimeters per hour is also possible in inland southern North Jeolla from late Thursday night through early Friday morning, raising concerns about potential damage.

Wave heights in coastal waters are forecast to range from 0.5 to 3.5 meters (1.6 to 11.5 feet) in the East Sea, 1 to 3 meters in the Yellow Sea and 0.5 to 2 meters in the South Sea.

In offshore waters within approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) of the coastline, waves are expected to reach 1.5 to 5.5 meters in the East Sea and 1.5 to 3.5 meters in the Yellow Sea and South Sea.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]