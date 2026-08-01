Temperatures in Yangsan set new record as heat surpasses 40 degrees Celsius for 4th day

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KBO cancels two games on Saturday as heat wave sends temperatures soaring
After canceling two Saturday matchups in extreme heat, the league said outdoor games may be pushed back by up to one hour to protect players and fans.
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Continued summer heat causes sharp rise in bacterial gastrointestinal infections in Korea
The number of cases has jumped 23.5 percent this year, as health authorities urge stricter safety practices such as thoroughly cooking food and washing hands.
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Super Typhoon Dolphin may make or break Korea’s ongoing heat wave
Super Typhoon Dolphin’s uncertain path could either extend Korea’s brutal heat wave next week or bring heavy rain and damaging winds.
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Free for all: Seoul's bottled water 'vending' machines go viral, douse sweltering heat wave
To offset sweltering temperatures and reduce heat-related illnesses, city districts have been giving out water, setting up cooling shelters and spraying roads to keep residents cool.