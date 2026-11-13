Tehran invokes Korean proverb as warning over Cheonghae Unit deployment near Strait of Hormuz

An image Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei posted on X on Nov. 12 shows a stork with the U.S. flag on its wing falling from the sky as a small bird watches, under a Korean proverb warning against overreaching. SCREEN CAPTURE

Iran warned South Korea against involvement in the U.S.-Israel war as Seoul seeks to expand the Cheonghae Unit's mission toward waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has warned Korea to stay out of its war with the United States and Israel in a barbed X post quoting a Korean proverb about a small bird that hurts itself trying to keep up with a bigger one, as Seoul prepares to move its antipiracy naval unit closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

“A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs,” Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, wrote on Thursday. He labeled the line a Korean proverb and posted it with an image that carries the saying in Korean.

The Korean original refers to a crow-tit, a tiny bird, rather than a sparrow. It warns against overreaching by trying to keep up with someone far bigger.

In the image, a stork with the U.S. flag on its wing plummets from the sky as a small bird watches from a rock. An Iranian flag is planted on a cliff across the water, where warships and tankers float in a scene that appears to depict the Strait of Hormuz.

“Any direct or indirect involvement in acts of aggression or in inhumane economic terrorism against Iran — including the deployment of naval forces, military and logistical support equipment, and personnel — will be regarded as a hostile and unlawful act amounting to participation in the U.S. aggression against Iran,” Baghaei wrote.

Such actions violate Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which bans the use of force, and fall within the definition of aggression set out in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, he argued.

“Invoking seemingly legitimate pretexts such as ‘protecting freedom of navigation’ or ‘countering piracy’ does not alter the unlawful and hostile nature of such actions,” he wrote.

Countries that join such aggression in any form will bear full responsibility for the consequences, he added.

“Our message is unequivocal: No bilateral agreement or commitment with the United States can constitute legitimate grounds for violating a state’s obligations under international law or for participating in the U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran,” Baghaei wrote.

The X page of Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Nov. 13. SCREEN CAPTURE

Baghaei had urged Korea at a regular briefing on Monday to refrain from deploying military forces to the region and to stay out of a situation that was already complicated enough. He noted then that the two countries had maintained friendly relations for more than 60 years. Thursday’s post carried a far sharper warning.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed allies, including Korea, to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In March, he said countries that rely on the strait would “have to get involved a little bit” and that the United States was “helping South Korea a lot.”

Korea plans to extend the operational area of the Cheonghae Unit, the Navy’s antipiracy force, from the Gulf of Aden to waters south of Oman. The unit would also add a maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal team and unmanned minesweeping equipment.

The Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Sept. 6 AP/YONHAP

The Cabinet approved a motion on Tuesday to extend the unit’s deployment with the expanded mission, and the motion now goes to the National Assembly for consent. The government has cited a more than three-fold increase in piracy near the Gulf of Aden as one reason for the expansion.

“Under the principle of noninvolvement and nonintervention in the war, the government is moving forward with a motion to extend the deployment that would strengthen the Cheonghae Unit’s mission,” Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “Its aim is to protect our citizens and safeguard our economic interests. We are continuing to communicate with Iran and other relevant countries on this matter.”





BY HA SU-YOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



