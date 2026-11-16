Teens account for largest share of digital sex crime suspects in Korea, police say

A warning notice about crimes involving deepfake sexual exploitation material is posted at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency on Aug. 30, 2024. NEWS1

In the 3,267 cases uncovered from November of last year to October of this year, nearly 45 percent of suspects were under 20 years old.

Teenagers accounted for the largest share of suspects in digital sexual violence cases in Korea. The age group also made up more than half of suspects in crimes involving deepfakes and child sexual exploitation material.

A total of 3,267 cases were uncovered by police during a yearlong crackdown from Nov. 17 last year to Oct. 31 this year, the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the Korean National Police Agency announced Monday. Of 3,430 suspects apprehended during the same period, 148 were arrested and held in custody.

Police focused their investigations on apprehending operators of illegal websites in an effort to dismantle networks distributing sexual exploitation material.

As a result, police apprehended 38 key suspects, including website operators and higher-level figures, with 16 of them apprehended and booked.

The authorities also obtained court orders to freeze about 3.35 billion won ($2.5 million) in suspected criminal proceeds, including revenue from gambling website advertisements, to preserve the assets for possible confiscation or collection.

Compared with the annual average for 2023 to 2025, the number of website operators and other key suspects apprehended increased 5.7 times, and the value of frozen assets rose 3.4 times.

Police also took action against around 70 illegal websites linked to the arrested operators and other key suspects, either deleting original video files or shutting down operations through international cooperation.

A person exits the National Office of Investigation headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on July 21. NEWS1

Undercover investigations also expanded significantly. Police conducted 879 stings during the crackdown, up 243.4 percent from the previous year. These operations led to the apprehension of 877 suspects, including 32 who were arrested and held in custody.

The high proportion of teenage suspects was particularly notable in digital sexual violence cases.

Of the 3,479 suspects recorded in the criminal justice information system between Nov. 1 last year and Oct. 31 this year, 1,552 were teenagers, accounting for 44.6 percent of the total.

People in their 20s accounted for the second-largest share at 1,099 suspects, or 31.6 percent, followed by those in their 30s at 494, or 14.2 percent, those in their 40s at 224, or 6.4 percent, and those aged 50 and older at 110, or 3.2 percent.

Suspects in their teens and 20s accounted for 76.2 percent of all suspects.

Teenagers made up 59.5 percent of suspects in crimes involving fabricated sexual images and videos, including deepfakes, and 55.9 percent of suspects in crimes involving child sexual exploitation material.

A poster on deepfake crime prevention is displayed outside the digital sex crime victim support center at the Women's Human Rights Institute of Korea in central Seoul on Nov. 6, 2024. YONHAP

A total of 4,411 digital sexual violence cases were reported during the same period, a figure similar to the previous year's total.

By category, crimes involving child sexual exploitation material accounted for the largest share, with 1,314 cases, or 29.8 percent of the total. They were followed by 1,168 cases involving fabricated sexual images and videos, or 26.5 percent, 1,115 cases involving illegally filmed material, or 25.3 percent, and 814 cases involving other illegal sexual images and videos, or 18.5 percent.

Police launched the 2027 intensive crackdown on digital sexual violence on Nov. 1.

Investigators plan to strengthen cooperation and share intelligence between specialized investigation teams, as cases of websites distributing sexual exploitation material and illegal gambling sites were found sharing revenue, channels for attracting users and infrastructure such as servers.

Police also plan to work with relevant agencies through a transnational task force to intensify efforts to track down suspects operating illegal websites from overseas, including those distributing sexual exploitation material or running gambling operations.

Given the high proportion of teenagers among both suspects and victims, police will also strengthen prevention education for students and parents based on real-life cases.

School police officers and cybercrime prevention instructors will expand their visits to schools to provide educational programs.

The NOI said it would target not only those who produce sexual exploitation material and operate distribution websites but also those who distribute and consume the material, in an effort to cut off both supply and demand and dismantle online sexual exploitation networks.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]