Teenager killed in fire at temporary structure in Yeoju

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Breeder jailed for cutting open live dog, illegal euthanasia
A court sentenced a former Hwaseong breeding facility operator to 18 months in prison for cutting open a pregnant dog, practicing unlicensed euthanasia and violating animal protection laws
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Former Uiryeong County head apprehended after four years on the run
Han Woo-sang, sentenced to prison for fraud in 2022, was tracked down through medical records and arrested near a clinic in Gimhae.
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Rights commission rules Ewha discriminated against sexual minorities
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea ruled that neither a university's institutional autonomy nor a religiously affiliated school's founding principles can justify discrimination against minority groups.
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Monsoon rains cause power outages, structural damage across greater Seoul
Heavy downpours triggered over 100 rain-related incidents across the greater Seoul area overnight, while authorities reported no injuries.