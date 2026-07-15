Teenager killed in fire at temporary structure in Yeoju

A 19-year-old was found dead after a predawn fire destroyed a makeshift plastic shelter in Yeoju where police believe she had been living with two family members.

A teenager died from a fire that broke out inside a plastic makeshift shelter where she appeared to be living with two family members in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday.

The blaze started at around 2:57 a.m., according to fire authorities. The structure resembled a greenhouse supported by shipping containers.

Firefighters were able to put out the main flare about 40 minutes after arriving at the scene. While extinguishing remaining hot spots, they found the 19-year-old woman dead inside.







The two other family members who had been inside at the time of the fire evacuated on their own, authorities said. No evidence of criminal activity has been found at the scene so far.

Police believe the victim and the two family members had been living together in the structure.

“It is difficult to determine the exact cause because the structure was completely destroyed,” a police official said. “We will conduct a forensic examination of the scene to clarify the circumstances.”





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



