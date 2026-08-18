Teen referred to prosecution for creating, sharing deepfake sexual images of female peers

Read more
-
Supreme Court chief justice recommends 2 for the bench
Son Bong-kie of the Daegu District Court and Kim Sung-soo of the Seoul High Court were named by Jo Hee-de for appointment by President Lee Jae Myung.
-
Korea to block access to Polymarket over gambling concerns
The platform is a popular source for staking a position on real-world events, from sports to central bank decisions.
-
University student accused of leading revenge-for-hire attacks, BTS-linked restaurant among his targets
Prosecutors say the alleged group arranged malicious attacks across Korea, while police investigate possible higher-level organizers and clients.
-
94% of job losses among young people over past 4 years were in AI-exposed industries, BOK says
The number of jobs held by young people aged 15 to 29 slid by 285,000 between June 2022 and June of this year.